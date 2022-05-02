Meta's Project Cambria VR headset likened to 'a laptop for the face'

Meta plans to release a new high-end virtual reality headset this year, which is codenamed Project Cambria. Some more details about the product, as well as Meta's VR headset roadmap, have emerged in a report.

Cambria has been described internally as a "laptop for the face" or "Chromebook for the face," according to The Information. It's believed to have specs similar to that of a Chromebook and will use Meta's own VR operating system, which is based on Android. It's expected to be compatible with web-based tools and services, as well as some Quest apps. However, despite Meta pitching Cambria as a future-of-work device, it may not be able to run native desktop apps that are commonly used by many businesses.

Cambria is said to have high-resolution image quality. This could allow wearers to clearly read text, so they'd be able to send emails or code while wearing the headset. In other words, it may be viable for professional purposes.

Cambria will provide wearers with a view of their surroundings using outward-facing cameras. This feature, called full-color passthrough, will allow for mixed-reality experiences. When it announced Cambria in October 2021, Meta said the headset will include eye-tracking and facial expression recognition features. Users' avatars in the likes of Horizon Worlds and Workrooms will reportedly mirror their expressions and where they're looking.

The headset is believed to be heavier than Quest 2 due to a larger battery. However, it appears this is positioned at the rear for better balance.

Cambria will reportedly hit shelves around September and will cost over $799. It was originally earmarked for release last year, according to the report, but it was delayed due to supply chain issues and other complications brought on by the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Meta is said to have three other headsets it plans to release within the next few years as it presses forward with its metaverse ambitions. The Information suggests Meta will release Quest headsets in both 2023 and 2024, as well as a successor to Cambria, currently codenamed Funston, in 2024. Additionally, it was recently reported that Meta plans to release its first augmented reality glasses in 2024.