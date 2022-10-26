U.S. markets closed

Meta confirms next-generation Quest headset is coming in 2023

1
Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

The $1500 Meta Quest pro may have just gone on sale, but the company is already teasing the next version in its line of cheaper VR headsets. During the company’s latest earnings call, outgoing CFO Dave Whener said “the next generation of the consumer Quest headset” will launch “later next year."

Mark Zuckerberg also referenced the “next generation of our consumer Quest headset.” He didn’t name the device, but it certainly sounds like he was referring to the Meta Quest 3. It’s unclear exactly when it could launch, but in the past the company has introduced new headsets in the fall to coincide with its annual Connect event.

It’s not the first time Zuckerberg has mentioned the Quest 3. He told analyst Ben Thompson earlier this month that a Quest 3 was in the works, and that it would likely fall in the $300 - $500 price range. That would make it more in line with previous Quest headsets — the Quest 2 started at $299 — rather than the latest Quest Pro.

While Quest 3 may be more of a budget device than the Quest Pro, there are signs Meta may incorporate some elements of the higher-end VR headset. As UploadVR has pointed out, Zuckerberg has said face and eye tracking will a be “a big focus,” and at least one early rumor suggests Quest 3 could have “pancake lenses” similar to the Quest Pro.

