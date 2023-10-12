Advertisement
Meta & Ray-Ban’s New Smart Glasses Bring AI and AR Closer Together

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

 

By Karen E. Roman

The Futurum Group analysts recently looked at Meta Platforms, Inc’s (Nasdaq: META) next-generation of smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Paris: EL.PA), also known as Ray-Ban.

The glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon augmented reality (AR) platform, they have new capabilities never seen in smart glasses, The Futurum Group wrote in a note.

The new features include enhanced cameras and audio, more than 150 custom frame and lens mixes, and livestream capabilities to Facebook and Instagram by saying “Hey Meta”, Meta’s AI conversational assistant, The Futurum Group stated.

“They constitute an important milestone that will inevitably bring AI and AR glasses together to create the next wave of ubiquitous, hands-free, human-machine interfaces,” wrote Olivier Blanchard, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

Read the full article from The Futurum Group.

 

Contact:

Tech Edge

Editor@executives-edge.com

