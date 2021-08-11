U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

META to Report Q2 2021 Results on August 12th

·4 min read
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company expects to report Q2 2021 results and file a Form 10-Q with the SEC on Thursday, August 12th after the market close.

"We are eager to share our first quarterly report since META became the first metamaterial company listed on NASDAQ," said Ken Rice, META's Chief Financial Officer and EVP. "The filing deadline for our Q2 2021 10-Q is August 16th, and we expect to file ahead of time, this Thursday."

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the management and potential divestiture of the assets in the Company's oil and gas business, the potential benefits of the Company being publicly listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential benefits of the transaction with Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. to the Company's stockholders, the research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the Company's products, the investment priorities and manufacturing plans of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 2, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659304/META-to-Report-Q2-2021-Results-on-August-12th

