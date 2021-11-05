U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.75
    +10.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,062.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,353.00
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,418.20
    +17.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +0.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.38
    +0.28 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8400
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,298.12
    -180.62 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,521.34
    -27.04 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.21
    +43.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     
COMING UP:

October jobs preview: Gains likely accelerated as unemployment rate improved to 4.7%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Meta is reportedly planning physical stores to showcase its products

Mariella Moon
·1 min read

The company formerly known as Facebook has been discussing the possibility of opening retail stores way before it rebranded itself as Meta, according to The New York Times. Apparently, discussions about opening brick-and-mortar shops started last year, though nothing has been finalized, and the project could still end up being scrapped. If Meta does open physical outlets, however, they will reportedly be more like experience stores introducing people to devices developed by its Reality Labs division rather than outright retail shops.

Those devices include the Oculus Quest (soon to be Meta Quest) virtual reality headsets and the Portal gadgets, which were designed primarily for video calling. The stores could also showcase the augmented reality smart glasses called Stories that Facebook developed with Ray-Ban. Based on the documents The Times saw, Meta's goal is to spark "curiosity" and "closeness" with its stores, as well as provide customers with a welcoming atmosphere where they can have a "judgment free journey" while experimenting with headsets.

Those same documents show that Meta envisions shops with a modern, minimalist aesthetic and subtle branding placement. The company considered a lot of possible names, such as Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store and From Facebook. It eventually settled on Facebook Store, but that will mostly likely change now that the company has been renamed.

If Meta does push through with this plan, its first retail/experience store will be located in Burlingame, California, where there's a Reality Labs office. The Times says the project could eventually span the world, though, with locations in various countries and regions.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Poll shows TikTok mistrust on the rise

    Men, conservatives and Americans with higher levels of education distrust tech platforms, particularly Facebook and TikTok, more than other demographics, according to a new poll from YouGov and the Center for Growth and Opportunity.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The poll, shared exclusively with Axios, shows an ongoing distrust of tech platforms and the media, as Americans’ faith in some of the most popular vehicles for information cont

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Meta's (FB), formerly Facebook, acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Meta (then Facebook).

  • The 9 Best Deals From Walmart’s Mid-November Ad Flyer

    Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart is hosting several deals days during the month of November -- Nov. 3-7 and Nov. 10-14. Many of Walmart's early deals are already sold out, so be sure to plan ahead...

  • Philippines' 20 month lockdown of children sparks creative playtime

    At a department store east of Manila one recent day, Nathania giddily rode a scooter and a bike as her mother, Ruth Francine Faller, looked on. Later, Faller shared her elation with a Facebook group dedicated to helping fellow parents find places where kids can be outdoors or in public places without trouble from police enforcing the Philippines' stay-at-home orders for children, among the strictest in the world. For many of the 40 million Filipinos under the age of 18, the pandemic has been a continuous lockdown because the government classifies children as a particularly vulnerable group for COVID-19, though few other countries do so.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 5th, 2021

    After a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in November

    These are some of the top stocks investors can buy this month to take advantage of the latest wireless technology.

  • Apple SharePlay: How to watch movies and TV shows with up to 33 people at once

    Apple's new SharePlay lets you stream movies and TV shows, listen to music, work out, and play games with friends over FaceTime. And it's incredibly fun to use.

  • T-Mobile Seen Benefiting From AT&T, Verizon Delay on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. could benefit from a delay in rolling out 5G service announced Thursday by its chief competitors in response to concerns over interference with aviation equipment. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Actually, I think that Amazon still has a huge growth runway in e-commerce. Only one-eighth of all retail sales are done online, and that sounds like a massive growth opportunity to me. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also continues to rock.

  • The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

    The hyper immersive, “embodied internet” is already looking like chaos.

  • The DJI Mavic 3 is the company's best consumer drone yet

    Let's get this out of the way: The $2,199 DJI Mavic 3 is excellent and I didn't get to try all the new features yet. The Mavic 3 is DJI's latest top-of-the-line consumer drone. The Mavic 3 is easily DJI's best consumer drone yet.

  • Aave V3 is About to Pass in Governance Vote

    All signs point towards lending giant Aave getting a V3 soon. Voting is now live on Snapshot, with well over 99.9% of the votes supporting the protocol releasing its next iteration.

  • DJI's Mavic 3 packs dual Four Thirds and telephoto cameras

    After unveiling the outrageous Ronin 4K camera last month, DJI has now launched the $2,200 Mavic 3 drone with not just one, but two innovative camera systems.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors mid-week, a fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play before any recovery.

  • Tencent's foray into chips isn't at all surprising

    Tencent unveiled its progress in chips for the first time this week, which immediately gave its stock price a modest boost. Silicon seems distant from the giant's main arenas of video games and social networks, so observers suggest that Tencent's move is to signal that it's aligned with China's long-run goals to self-develop semiconductors at a time its gaming unit is under a slate of regulatory assaults. Other major tech powerhouses, from Alibaba, Baidu, to Huawei, have all answered Beijing's silicon push with their in-house chips.

  • Shiba Inu Loses 14% of its Value in 24 Hours and Could Dip Further

    Shiba Inu has lost more than 14% of its value over the past 24 hours and has dropped out of the top ten in the market ranking, creating room for further losses in the coming hours and days.

  • What Reliance’s new smartphone needs to break the Chinese brands’ grip on India

    India’s largest private company has finally launched its “ultra-affordable” smartphone, but disrupting the market, which it intends to, will likely involve a serious battle. The 6,499 rupee ($87.26) JioPhone Next, developed by Reliance in association with Google and Qualcomm and launched yesterday, targets first-time users and those eyeing an upgrade from the feature phones.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These fundamentally strong stocks have become attractive picks thanks to sharp stock price pullbacks in 2021.

  • NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

    Laser manufacturer NeoPhotonics is being acquired by Lumentum in a bid by the Apple supplier to expand its presence in high-speed optical networks. Lumentum (ticker: LITE) will pay NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stockholders $16 a share in an all-cash transaction. “With NeoPhotonics, we’re making another important investment in better serving our customers and expanding our photonics capabilities at a time when photonics are at the forefront of favorable long-term market trends,” said Alan Lowe, Lumentum president and CEO.