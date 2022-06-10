U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,924.42
    -93.40 (-2.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,585.48
    -687.31 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,415.00
    -339.22 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.08
    -51.78 (-2.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.65
    -0.86 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +23.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0091 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1440
    +0.1000 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0180 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3300
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,137.51
    -1,120.18 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.01
    -26.60 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Meta rolls out Horizon Home, making it easier to meet up in the metaverse

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Horizon Home will roll out as part of a new update to the Quest 2 headset.

Despite Meta's insistence that virtual reality is the future of social networking, the Quest 2 hasn't supported a straight-forward way to socialize so far. You could join a party with friends and galavant across Horizon Worlds, its social platform, or you could play a game together, but it hasn't been very simple to just... hang out. Now, as promised this past fall, the Horizon Home feature will let friends come visit you in your virtual home.

Zuckerberg and Honnold's avatars talking in a Horizon Home environment
Zuckerberg and Honnold's avatars talking in a Horizon Home environment

Image Credits: Meta

Your home is where you find yourself when you first put on your headset, which you can choose from pre-made options like a space station, a Japanese inn or a patio overlooking a mountainous sunset (say what you want about Meta, but these environments are actually impressive). With a bit of unlicensed finagling, you can even upload your own environments -- one user designed the home from "The Simpsons." In the future, Meta plans to roll out functionality for creating your own environments without using third-party apps.

Zuckerberg demonstrated the new feature in a video with free climber Alex Honnold. They met in Zuckerberg's home environment (which is the same as mine -- what does that say about me?), then jumped into a 360-degree video that Honnold uploaded while free climbing 1,000 feet up on a cliff in the Dolomites.

"Watching Alex climb with Alex's avatar in VR was pretty meta," Zuckerberg commented on his own Facebook post.

Avatars of Mark and Alex watch a video of Alex climbing a cliff
Avatars of Mark and Alex watch a video of Alex climbing a cliff

Image Credits: Meta

As Meta tries to build a new way of socializing online, its VR apps have come under fire for not effectively mitigating harassment, which is unfortunately inherent in any digital forum, but is especially prevalent when placed in an immersive space that lacks the same real-world consequences. Despite its new name, Meta isn't the first company to dabble in the metaverse -- in other immersive games like Second Life and Roblox, users have experienced sexual harassment and assault, so it's important that Meta bakes in comprehensive safety features from the get-go. But historically, the company has prioritized shipping products over ensuring user safety.

TechCrunch asked Meta what safety features are built into Horizon Home as it launches on the Quest.

“Party leaders can unilaterally remove guests from both the Party and Meta Horizon Home," a Meta spokesperson said. Any user can use the system-level block option, or submit a report. Also, like other Horizon apps, guests can exit a social situation in one click to immediately disconnect from voice chat and the general environment.

"Additionally, Meta Horizon Home utilizes hotspot locomotion versus free locomotion to reduce the likelihood of users’ VR avatars colliding with one another," the spokesperson added.

Meta to allow Horizon Worlds users to turn their avatar’s personal safety boundary off

Recommended Stories

  • Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

    Meta Platforms Inc rebranded from its eponymous social networking platform in October 2021, betting that the metaverse, a shared virtual realm, will succeed mobile internet. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's co-founder and CEO, established Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm as a way for students to meet via the internet. Little did the then 19-year-old student know that Facebook would become integral to many people's social life, with nearly three billion monthly users, and expand to include popular social media apps Instagram and Whatsapp in its universe.

  • Takeaways from the 2022 Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit

    Blackstone leaders joined the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit to offer their perspective on the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change and the energy transition.

  • How Diamondback Energy Stacks Up as an Oil & Gas Play

    A sell-side firm has raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $196 and kept their "overweight" rating on the independent oil and natural gas company. In our May 13 review of FANG we said that "Energy prices are likely to remain strong and could even spike higher if the U.S. dollar turned lower but the charts of FANG suggest a pause or correction in the short-term." With hindsight we can see that the share price of FANG stalled for a short time before rallying to new highs in June.

  • Here's Why Retirees Are Sticking With Workplace Retirement Plans

    Retirees are staying in defined-contribution (DC) plans long after retirement, according to T. Rowe Price. DC plans are typically tax-advantaged accounts, such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s, offered by employers. Advisors should understand why employees stay invested in these accounts years … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Are Sticking With Workplace Retirement Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gold turns higher as investors head for havens after hot U.S. inflation report

    Prices of gold turn sharply higher Friday as investors plow into haven assets after May's inflation report dashed hopes of a peak for surging U.S. price pressures.

  • 'Change is coming': pride parade returns to Tel Aviv

    STORY: Tens of thousands of people waved rainbow flags, a symbol of the LQBTQ+ community, and danced through the streets in colorful outfits with police officers deployed to ensure their safety. The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021 with restrictions in place.Israel’s LGBTQ+ rights are unusual for the deeply conservative Middle East. Secular Tel Aviv has long billed itself as a gay tourism hub, although in Jerusalem, an hour’s drive away, pious Jews, Muslims and Christians set a more straight-laced public tone.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles. Its Growth Story Is Over.

    It seems that another pandemic success story has ended. Shares of DocuSign sank Friday after the electronic signature solutions company cut its fiscal-year guidance. Analysts were less than impressed with the outlook from DocuSign (ticker: DOCU).

  • What is stagflation? Has the US seen it before? Here's what you need to know

    The World Bank downgraded its forecast for the global economy, citing potential “stagflation.” What causes stagflation? Here's what you need to know.

  • Dow down nearly 800 points, stocks trade sharply lower after hotter-than-expected 8.6% May CPI

    U.S. stock indexes are falling Friday, after an eagerly awaited inflation reading came in much hotter than expected.

  • Wall Street and the SEC Are Headed for Clash on Commission-Free Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler’s bid to overhaul rules for the stock market is reigniting a longstanding debate over how good mom-and-pop investors really have it and whether anything Wall Street is selling is actually free.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelWhy Inflation I

  • Cardano founder on crypto rout: 'Bear markets are actually quite comfortable'

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoshkinson doesn’t seem worried about the dreaded “crypto winter.”

  • What Wall Street is saying about May's shocking inflation report

    Inflation rose 8.6% in May, marking the quickest pace of price increases across the U.S. economy in 40 years. Here's what Wall Street is saying about Friday's data.

  • Once again, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas nailed their responses to LIV Golf Series news

    Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler all shared their thoughts on LIV Golf.

  • Fake Accounts Are Poised To Make Or Break Musk's Bid For Twitter

    The Musk Twitter deal will likely come down to a determination over spam and fake accounts on the microblogging app.

  • The Biggest Mistake Disney Investors Can Make Right Now

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is down 30% year to date, down over 45% from its all-time high set in March 2021, and is roughly the same price now as it was five years ago. Aside from panic-selling Disney stock, the worst mistake Disney investors can make right now is evaluating Disney+ similarly to other streaming services. Here's a better way to think about Disney+ and why the service is evolving into a gateway that propels customers toward bigger-ticket Disney products and experiences.

  • Tech Master Musk Defends an Industry Under Threat From Technology

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has made his name and brand on innovation, comes to the aid of an industry that's threatened by -- progress.

  • Disney Insiders, Hollywood Execs Stunned at How Bob Chapek Ousted Peter Rice

    One of the most powerful executives in media was meeting with a group of people the morning of June 9 when he heard the news that Disney CEO Bob Chapek had abruptly fired chairman of entertainment and programming Peter Rice. “Chapek just made another massive mistake,” this exec announced. The market may have agreed: Disney […]

  • Twitter allegedly agrees to give user data to Elon Musk

    Social media giant Twitter has reportedly agreed to finally share user data with Elon Musk after he accused the company of distorting its number of users.

  • Peter Rice’s Firing Was All About Dana Walden — Except the Parts Where It Wasn’t

    Disney didn't love all that Rice-replacing-Chapek chatter, but what the company really likes is Walden's show selection and relationships with top TV talent.

  • Jeff Goldblum stunned the Jurassic World Dominion cast with the perfect last-day speech

    The stars and director of the final Jurassic film gathered to talk dinos, pandemic haircuts, and reuniting with the legacy cast.