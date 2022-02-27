U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.02 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1000
    -0.3770 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,641.14
    -1,682.49 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.70 (+1.95%)
     

Meta says restricts some Russian state media accounts at Ukraine request

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Culliford
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FB
    Watchlist

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc has restricted some accounts in Ukraine, including some accounts belonging to Russian state media organizations, at the request of the Ukrainian government, the company's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The Ukrainians have also suggested that we remove access to Facebook and Instagram in Russia. However, people in Russia are using FB and IG to protest and organize against the war and as a source of independent information," Clegg said in another tweet.

He said the Russian government was already throttling Meta's platform to prevent these activities and that turning off its services would "silence important expression at a crucial time."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • What is Swift and why does it matter?

    Messaging system is used to facilitate millions of transactions every day

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two Years on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronoun

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Oil could jump back above $100 as traders assess Russia SWIFT ban, analysts say

    A decision by Western allies on Saturday to block certain Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system is likely to lift oil prices well above $100 a barrel as risks with trading Russian oil spike, analysts say. SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making international trade flow smoothly. Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by the new Western sanctions, traders and analysts said.

  • EU Clears Military Aid for Ukraine; Euro Slides: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv will meet Russian counterparts at the Belarus border, hours after President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on higher alert and even as fighting continues inside Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ram

  • German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

    In an emotional video, a translator can be heard struggling to translate Zelensky’s message

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Bitcoin Steady Amid Ukraine Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin traded below $40,000 as the Ukraine crisis shows no signs of easing, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin refused to stop attacks on its neighbor. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ra

  • U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban

    The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/26/joint-statement-on-further-restrictive-economic-measures that also vowed further action to come. "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Advice on how to fend off Russian army from urban warfare expert hits Twitter as battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rages

    Retired Major John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point's Modern War Institute, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer advice to Kyiv volunteers.

  • Russia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government said it was discussing with Russia the timing and location of potential peace talks. The diplomatic to and fro comes as fighting continues on the ground with Russian forces moving toward the capital. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central Ba

  • Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

    Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a letter that the conflict was driving a wedge between the two eastern Slav peoples of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries. Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, used a post on Telegram to called for peace talks to begin "as fast as possible".

  • Defense Stocks In Focus As Russian Troops Close In On Kyiv

    Defense stocks Lockheed and Northrop rose Friday as the U.S. shuffled key assets in Europe amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced plans for a massive boost in defense spending in the latest historic policy shift in Germany triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing

  • With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

    "The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay people all over the world," Trump said Saturday night.

  • Send military help to Ukraine, sanction Russia harshly, east EU leaders tell Scholz

    Leaders from Poland and Lithuania urged the European Union on Saturday to go further in their support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion, as they headed into a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said all sanctions against Russia should be on the table, including shutting the Nord Stream pipelines that supply Russian gas to Europe and halting its access to the SWIFT global payments system. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also said it was important that Ukraine was provided with "real military help."

  • Russian politicians break ranks with Kremlin to condemn Ukraine invasion

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is proving so unpopular that several Russian MPs are withdrawing their support for the Kremlin.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre