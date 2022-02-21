U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.76
    +2.69 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.50
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,829.33
    -592.87 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.32
    -68.46 (-7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Meta sent a new draft decision on its EU-US data transfers

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Facebook has received a "revised" preliminary decision from its lead EU privacy regulator with implications for its ability to continue to export user data to the US, TechCrunch has learned.

"Meta has 28 days to make submissions on this preliminary decision at which point we will prepare a draft Article 60 decision for other Concerned Supervisory Authorities (CSAs). I’d anticipate that this will happen in April," a deputy commissioner at the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Graham Doyle, told us.

Doyle declined to detail the contents of the preliminary decision.

However, back in September 2020, the DPC sent a preliminary order telling Facebook to suspend data transfers, per a Wall Street Journal report at the time, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta, as the tech giant has recently rebranded its data-mining empire, has been flagging the ongoing risk to its EU-US data transfers in calls with investors.

It also immediately sought to challenge the DPC's earlier draft order in the courts -- but that legal avenue ran out of road in May last year when the Irish High Court issued a ruling dismissing the challenge to the DPC procedures.

It's not clear there has been any material change to the facts of the case -- which hinges on the clash between European data protection law and US surveillance powers -- since the earlier draft order telling the company to suspend transfers that would lead the regulator to arrive at a different conclusion now, regardless of what Meta submits at this next stage.

Moreover, in recent months, other European data protection agencies have been issuing decisions against other US services that involve the transfers of personal data to the US -- such as Google Analytics -- which is, from an optics perspective at least, amping up the pressure on the DPC to finalize a decision against Meta.

The regulator also faced a procedural challenge by the original complainant, Max Schrems, who extracted an agreement from it, in January 2021, that it would swiftly finalize the long-standing complaint -- so that's another quasi deadline in play.

Under the terms of that settlement, the DPC agreed Schrems would also be heard in its (parallel) “own volition” procedure -- which it opened in addition to its complaint-based enquiry related to his original (2013) complaint, and which is now moving forward via this new preliminary decision issued to Meta.

Schrems confirmed he has been sent the decision by the DPC -- but made no further comment.

(For yet more twists, back in November, the privacy advocacy group founded by Schrems filed a complaint of criminal corruption against the DPC -- accusing the regulator of “procedural blackmail” in relation to attempts to prevent publication of other draft complaints... )

On Meta’s ‘regulatory headwinds’ and adtech’s privacy reckoning

It's still not clear how long exactly this multi-year data transfer saga could drag on before a final decision hits Meta -- potentially ordering it to suspend transfers.

But it should be closer to months than years, now.

The Article 60 process loops in other interested data protection agencies -- who have the ability to make reasoned objections to a draft decision by a lead authority within, initially, a month timeframe. Although there can be extensions. And if there is major disagreement between DPAs over a preliminary decision it can add months to the final decision-making process -- and could ultimately require the European Data Protection Board to step in and push a final decision.

All that's still to come; for now the ball is back in Meta's court to see what fresh blather its lawyers can come up with.

The tech giant was contacted for comment on the latest development and in a statement a Meta spokesperson told us:

“This is not a final decision and the IDPC have asked for further legal submissions. Suspending data transfers would be damaging not only to the millions of people, charities, and businesses in the EU who use our services, but also to thousands of other companies who rely on EU-US data transfers to provide a global service. A long-term solution on EU-US data transfers is needed to keep people, businesses and economies connected.”

There is another moving piece to this apparently neverending story -- as negotiations between the European Commission and the US on a replacement to the defunct Privacy Shield data transfer arrangement remain ongoing.

In recent months, Facebook and Google have been making public calls for a new transatlantic data transfer deal to be agreed -- urging a high level fix for the legal uncertainty now facing scores of US cloud services (or at least those that refuse to give up their own access to people's data-in-the-clear).

However the Commission has previously warned there will be no 'quick fix' this time -- saying back in 2020 that a replacement would only be possible if all the issues identified by the European Court of Justice in its July ruling which invalidated Privacy Shield can be resolved (which means both a legal and accessible means of redress for Europeans and tackling disproportionate US surveillance powers which rely on bulk intercepts of Internet communications).

So, in short, Privacy Shield 3.0 looks like a tall order -- certainly in the kind of short order that Meta's business-as-usual demands... So chief lobbyist, Nick Clegg, certainly has his work cut out!

Facebook told it may have to suspend EU data transfers after Schrems II ruling

As its data flows woes grow, Google lobbies for quickie fix to EU-US transfers

 

Recommended Stories

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Chile's Niemann wins second PGA Tour title at Riviera

    Joaquin Niemann's gritty even par 71 was enough to give the 23-year-old Chilean his second US PGA Tour title on Sunday, a two-shot triumph in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

  • EU Commission: von der Leyen unconcerned by missed handshake

    The European Commission on Monday downplayed as a “storm in a teacup” an incident last week at a EU-Africa summit in Brussels during which its president, Ursula von der Leyen, was hardly acknowledged by a foreign minister. The official, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, slightly nodded as he walked past von der Leyen and did not stop to greet her before shaking hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron during a staged photo event.

  • Fox News Contributor Admits to Creating Fake Story About Canadian Woman Being ‘Trampled’ to Death

    Fox NewsFox News contributor Sara Carter has walked back her entirely fictitious claim about a woman dying after being trampled by a Canadian authority on horseback amid ongoing trucker-led protests. While the claim wasn’t accurate, the tweet was red-meat for her over 1.3 million conservative Twitter followers, who quickly amplified the baseless death as evidence of Canadian government wrongdoing. “Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital ... #Trudeau #

  • FDA Reportedly Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin paves way for invasion by recognising breakaway republics

    Five Ukrainians killed in sabotage attack, claims Kremlin Downing Street warns Putin's invasion plans have 'already begun' Wallace: Europe a 'very dangerous place' if we can't trust Russia 'Vladimir Putin has embarrassed Emmanuel Macron - again' Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion Why Russia wants to invade and what could happen next

  • MAGA Chuds to Ukraine: Drop Dead

    Instead of focusing on Ukraine, conservatives want the president to stop "tyranny" in Canada

  • Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed to be planning trip to Lafayette

    Check back for more details on Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Lafayette.

  • Staunton fire displaces two people, kills dog on Ashby Street

    A Saturday afternoon fire in Staunton damaged a home and displaced two people, according to the Staunton Fire Department.

  • Cruz: 'Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin'

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted President Biden on Sunday for what he described as his enabling of Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, saying Biden's presidency was the "best thing" that had happened for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer asked Cruz during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" if he believes the White House's approach to the situation at the Ukrainian border has worked so far."No, it hasn't worked...

  • Cayce police findings of adult care home where man died disputed by oversight agencies

    A housekeeper was the only person on staff at Twilite Manor when Timothy Frank Catalano died Friday. An expert on adult care facilities for people with disabilities said the home didn’t have to have 24/7 medical staff.

  • Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

    A pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer, authorities said Sunday. A Huntington Beach officer who was injured in the crash Saturday was released from a hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities haven’t identified the officer or detailed his injures, but police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey told the Orange County Register that officials “are optimistic about his recovery.”

  • Why Biden can’t build back better

    Democrats can't lead on labor and begin to regain the trust of working-class Americans with mere rhetoric.

  • Detroit police break up Native sugarbush ceremony, saying 'sovereign stuff is not valid'

    Detroit police break up peaceful and permitted Native sugarbush ceremony in River Rouge Park

  • Biden agrees to meet with Putin 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    President Biden has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days on the condition that Russia does not move forward with an invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced late Sunday."As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Thursday with Russian...

  • Litigation on hold in New Mexico's case against EPA over Gold King Mine spill

    The New Mexico Attorney General's Office says an agreement in principle has been reached to settle the state's claims in the lawsuit filed in 2016.

  • EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

    State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Electors in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won their states. Now those certificates are getting a second look from lawmakers as they conduct an expansive review of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and the events preceding it.

  • Kremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said there are “no concrete plans” for a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, throwing into question the fate of a French proposal that seemed to offer fresh hope for averting an alleged Russian plan to attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapU.S. Say

  • Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

    President Biden and Vladimir Putin are each trying to shape the narrative of what is happening in Ukraine and get inside the heads of a global audience — and each other — to gain the upper hand in an information war as a possible prelude to a real one. Why it matters: U.S. officials say Putin is stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russia invades. The White House is trying to announce Putin's plays before he runs them — a novel and risky strategy they hope might stave off an invas

  • Domestic violence, thefts, grocery delivery failure reported to law enforcement

    Domestic violence, theft and missing grocery delivery complaints filed with law enforcement