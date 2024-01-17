Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg to Step Down From Board After 12 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. director and former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said she will step down from the board this year, exiting her last official role at the social media company she helped grow from a promising internet startup into a digital advertising stalwart.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” Sandberg wrote Wednesday in a post on Meta’s flagship Facebook network. “Going forward, I will serve as an adviser to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.”

Sandberg, 54, left her COO role in 2022. She joined the company, then called Facebook, as No. 2 to co-founder Mark Zuckerberg after stints at Google, McKinsey & Co. and the US Department of the Treasury.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.