Meta staff say their CTO doesn't want them writing posts on Blind

Andrew Bosworth is the CTO of Meta and leads the Reality Labs team. Christian Charisius/Getty Images

Meta staff wrote in a Blind post that CTO Andrew Bosworth doesn't want them posting on the site.

One Meta employee said Bosworth "went off on a rant" and said it's "bad" for their mental health.

Close to 3,000 Meta employees signed up to Blind the day before it announced mass layoffs.

Meta's chief technology officer is deterring employees from writing about the company on Blind, according to staff posts on the anonymous professional network.



Staff said that Andrew "Boz" Bosworth told them the site was "bad" for their mental health and to "get off" the platform.



"Our CTO went off on a rant talking about how bad blind is for your mental health. But in like just a couple minutes he addressed so many of the discussions in the last 2 weeks," one Meta employee posted on Blind on Wednesday.

They added: "He clearly reads Blind on an ongoing basis and it's so damn funny because he's the one in charge of Metaverse efforts. Imagine reading thousands of threads about how your game is missing legs."



A few other Meta staff chimed into the discussion, with one writing that "he's right, but he also has no legs to stand on," while another said "my CTO is blind."



Blind told Insider it has more than 64,000 Meta employees signed up on its platform, which it said was more than three quarters of the workforce.



It also said that close to 3,000 Meta staff joined Blind the day before the Facebook founder announced 11,000 job cuts.



Another Meta employee, seemingly quoting Bosworth, posted on Blind: "Get off Blind. It is terrible. It is just a source of misinformation and nonsense. There was a bunch of of people who posted, you know, alleged confirmations that looked really credible. They were completely made-up on Blind. "

The post continued: "People talk about Bain, there were no consultants involved in this. People saying I was going to quit. I'm not quitting, I'm going to be here. You're stuck with me. Get off of Blind … What are you doing to your mentals?"

Blind requires users to provide their work email address, job title and employer when joining.



Blind's co-founder and chief business officer, Kyum Kim, told Insider that he was "not surprised" that he the likes of Bosworth read posts on the platform.



"I think that just proves the fact that there is no other better resource to understand what's actually going through people's minds," he said. "I think it also represents the discomfort that executives and companies may feel when they read the discussions, but they're still on it because it's needed."



Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider