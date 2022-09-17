Meta staff hit out at Facebook owner's 'cheesy' hot desking plans, report says

Getty Images

Meta told staff it plans to roll out a "new workplace experience", The Independent reported.

Workers would need to share desks and book them in advance as part of a hot desking trial.

Some slammed the "cheesy" plans and accused managers of being "dishonest" in how they framed it.

The Facebook and Instagram owner said it would trial a "new workplace experience" that makes staff book desks before they arrive at the office, according to the report.



Meta employees objected to hot desking plans on its internal social network, per the report, with one calling them "cheesy". Other staff said it was "dishonest" to frame the plan as a "new experience".



Hot desking is used by numerous big companies to save on office space and costs but means most workers do not have a permanent work station.



"Can we just cut the bulls*** and call it cost-cutting," one Meta employee wrote, The Independent reported. "Nobody is buying this new experience c***." Others said the announcement appeared to treat staff like children.



Some staff said they would come into the office less often because they would have to book a desk and set it up, according to the report. One said the planned move showed management had a "complete and utter disconnect from reality".

"I swear to god, taking something that's working, replacing it with a horrible, non-working alternative, and forcing everyone to move, is such a Meta thing," another employee wrote, according to the report.



Other Meta employees pointed out other companies' use of hot desking and that it could be manageable once implemented, The Independent reported.



Meta has already taken measures this year to cut costs. It told staff in May it was holding off on hiring due to "slower revenue growth than anticipated."



The founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, then told staff in July he would be "turning up the heat" on performance goals to reduce the workforce and get rid of underperforming staff.



Meta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider