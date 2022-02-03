U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.64
    -107.74 (-2.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,124.28
    -505.05 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,910.37
    -507.18 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.45
    -32.07 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.22
    +1.96 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.33 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0129 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9420
    +0.4920 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,454.98
    -1,020.70 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.24
    -11.81 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRM
  • NFLX
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • AAPL
  • MSFT
  • AMZN
  • FB
  • FWAFX

Big-cap tech stocks such as Meta, parent of Facebook, and Netflix aren't as safe as Treasury bills, despite what the Wall Street community has pumped into the heads of investors for the past five years as these stocks have exploded. They aren't as safe as other large-cap stocks in the market, either.

And those are but a few of the takeaways for investors in the wake of Facebook's post earnings 30% crash on Thursday, opines Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity chief markets strategist.

"Everybody went and thought that some of these mega-cap growth names were defensive. It's not proving out that way," Dwyer said on Yahoo Finance Live.

In defense of that view are the God awful market reactions to relatively weak earnings in the past week from high beta tech trades Facebook and Netflix.

Facebook said Wednesday it added just 2 million monthly active users in the quarter, barely moving the needle from the prior quarter. In the third quarter, the platform added 15 million monthly active users.

Daily active users fell by 1 million as Facebook saw increased competition from TikTok. The company missed analyst profit estimates by a whopping 14 cents.

For 2022, Facebook sees slowing growth and a $10 billion hit from privacy changes to Apple's iOS operating system.

As for streaming giant Netflix, its stock plunged 21.8% on Jan. 21 as it served up a tepid outlook for subscribers in the first quarter.

These are starkly different stock price reactions than the norm with these two tech behemoths. All traders have known — generally — is minting money with Facebook, Netflix and companies similar to them in stature.

Both Facebook and Netflix (two key members of the closely followed FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google) stock complex) have been two of the hottest stocks in the market these past five years amid very strong profit growth — rising 206% and 83%, respectively. During that same span, Apple shares have gained an impressive 444% and Amazon 245%. Google is up 255%.

But the Facebook and Netflix routs hint that investors may look at the FAANG complex rather differently moving forward.

In effect, investors could still assign super premium valuations to Google and Apple (winners in the cloud and wearables) while staying on the sidelines with Facebook and Neflix as they lack the same structural tailwinds (more stay-at-home pandemic plays).

Adds Dwyer, "You are in the situation where a lot of folks went to these names thinking they are defensive. They aren't."

A painful reminder for many Facebook investors today.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock downgraded by 4 analysts as shares tank after earnings

    Facebook parent company Meta Platform's (FB) Q4 earnings report was so disappointing that several Wall Street analysts made the rare move to downgrade the stock.

  • Big Tech stocks moving into ‘a structural downtrend for many years,’ strategist says

    Insigneo Chief Investment Officer Ahmed Riesgo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks tumbling, what to expect from Friday's jobs report, inflation hedges, and Fed rate hikes.

  • AMD 'in better shape' than counterparts: Semiconductor analyst

    AMD’s excellent earnings report and promising collaborations with supply chain partners in 2021 bodes well for the semiconductor producer’s future prospects, says Christopher Rolland, Susquehanna International Group senior equity analyst for semiconductors.

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Amazon Earnings Will Show If It’s Facebook or Alphabet

    After Meta's meltdown, there’s likely even more pressure than usual on Amazon as it readies the release of its quarterly earnings.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftThe Facebook parent plunged 24% in U.S. trading Thursday on the back o

  • China: 'The economics behind the Games keep them going' amid human rights abuses, reporter says

    HBO Real Sports Title Reporter Isobel Yeung joins Yahoo Finance Live to address the human rights abuses being conducted by China ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, what it says to participate in these Olympics, and China's economic presence.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Is PayPal Now Undervalued Compared to Its Growth Potential?

    The stock's recent declines seem to be overdone