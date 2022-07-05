U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    -0.0154 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1952
    -0.0152 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8390
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,385.73
    +471.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Meta sues a site cloner who allegedly scraped over 350,000 Instagram profiles

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
Arnd Wiegmann / reuters

Meta is taking legal action against two prolific data scrapers. On Tuesday, the company filed separate federal lawsuits against a company called Octopus and an individual named Ekrem Ateş. According to Meta, the former is the US subsidiary of a Chinese multinational tech firm that offers data scraping-for-hire services to individuals and companies.

Octopus also sells software people can use to carry out their own data collection campaigns. According to Meta, this program first compromises the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the user by providing their authentication information to Octopus before proceeding to scrape all the data accessible to that individual’s accounts. The software can then obtain phone numbers, dates of birth and other personal information about every Facebook and Instagram friend connected to a particular Octopus customer. Meta alleges Octopus violated its terms of service and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by offering an automated scraping service and attempting to avoid detection by the company.

“Companies like Octopus are part of an emerging scraping industry that provides automation services to any customer — regardless of who they target and for what purpose they scrape,” Meta said. “This industry makes scraping available to individuals and companies that otherwise would not have the capabilities.”

As for Ekrem Ateş, the individual Meta sued, the company says he used automated Instagram accounts to collect information on more than 350,000 Instagram users and later published that data on a series of clone sites where one could view the data of those individuals without their consent. Since the start of 2021, Meta says it has taken multiple enforcement actions against Ateş, including sending him a cease and desist letter and revoking his access to its services. This isn’t the first time Meta has used legal action to try and stop data scraping. In 2020, for instance, the company sued a Turkish national who scraped more than 100,000 Instagram profiles.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter sues India to challenge government order to block content

    After more than a year of rising tensions over the country’s sweeping 2021 IT law, Twitter is suing India’s government.

  • Headwinds Will Slow Growth for Meta; Should Investors Sell Now?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) held an internal conference on June 30, during which CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees to brace for impact. Rising competition from short-form video site TikTok has also forced Meta to make adjustments, hurting sales in the near term. One of the significant insights from reports of the meeting was Meta's reduced plans for hiring.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)?

    With its stock down 31% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). But if you...

  • Respawn finally patches an 'Apex Legends' input lag issue on Xbox Series X/S

    The battle royale had been 'unplayable' for many over the last two weeks.

  • The best streaming boxes and sticks you can buy

    Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, a movie ticket, and a Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • CureVac Sues BioNTech Over mRNA and Covid Vaccines. Pfizer Stock Isn’t Spared.

    CureVac says its intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • U.S. oil just tumbled below $100 a barrel — What that says about recession fears and tight crude supplies

    Concerns about a recession and a drop in energy demand led to a drop in U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude-oil prices below the $100 -a-barrel mark on Tuesday for the first time in months. That's contributed to talk of a potential "buying opportunity" for traders, even as some analysts expect further price declines.

  • Tesla's Big Problem Keeps Growing

    Black employees at Tesla ( ) said the company is not preventing racial discrimination and sued the EV automaker for intimidation and harassment, as the number of these lawsuits increases. The lawsuit includes 15 former or current employees who allege that management at the Fremont, California factory is not preventing harassment. The Black employees filed a lawsuit in California in state court in Alameda County on June 30 and said they were the targets of numerous derogatory comments, racial slurs and racially-motivated harassment at the plant.

  • German drugmaker accused of stealing Covid vaccine technology

    The team behind Britain’s most-used Covid booster vaccine is being sued by a German pharmaceutical firm which has accused it of stealing the technology behind the jab.

  • Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said. The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries. In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

  • Oil Prices Pulled Lower by Dimming Demand

    Slowing demand and recession fears helped bring the benchmark U.S. oil price below $100 a barrel Tuesday, continuing a rapid turnaround from soaring levels in recent months. Oil prices shot higher earlier this year as war in Ukraine disrupted supply lines and the world-wide postpandemic reopening lifted demand. The growth outlook is darkening as central banks work to get inflation under control by cooling economic activity, pulling down traders’ forecasts for oil demand.

  • Oregon-based The Human Bean to enter local market with multiple SA locations

    Despite inflation, Texas consumers are showing no sign of slowing down their specialty coffee consumption. National retailers like New Orleans-based PJ's, Omaha's Scooter's Coffee, San Antonio co-headquartered Black Rifle Coffee Co. and Oregon-based Dutch Bros., which have all increased their local presence, are a testament to that. Now, another drive-thru-focused competitor that calls Pacific Northwest home is stepping into the Alamo City arena, bringing specialty espresso drinks, iced teas, energy drinks, matcha blends and smoothies to cool down South Texas.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Digital Regulations

    European lawmakers approved two sweeping new pieces of digital regulation, paving the way for clashes between regulators and some of the world’s biggest tech companies over how the rules should be applied.