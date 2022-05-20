Meta told employees they couldn't discuss abortion at work in groups of more than 5 people, report said

Meta executives have been instructing staff on how they're expected to discuss abortion at work. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Meta executives told staff how they're expected to discuss abortion at work, The Verge reported.

They're barred from discussing abortion on the company's internal messaging system, The Verge said.

They've also been told not to discuss abortion in groups larger than five, The Verge reported.

Meta has told employees that they could discuss abortion at work only with a single "trusted" colleague in a private setting or in a "listening session" with up to five "like-minded" people, The Verge reported.

The directive, from Naomi Gleit, Meta's head of product, came days after a leaked draft opinion showed that the US Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that could lead to 23 US states quickly criminalizing abortion.

In an internal post seen by The Verge, Gleit told employees not to discuss abortion at work unless they were "with a trusted colleague in a private setting (e.g. live, chat, etc.)" or in a "listening session with a small group of up to 5 like-minded people to show solidarity."

At an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Janelle Gale, Meta's vice president of HR, reminded staff about a policy restricting how much they could talk about abortion at work, and that they couldn't discuss abortion on Workplace, the company's internal communication system, The Verge said.

Meta's "respectful communication" policy dates back to 2019, The Verge reported, but it came to the fore after the leaked Roe opinion was published. The policy prohibits staff from discussing "opinions or debates about abortion being right or wrong, availability or rights of abortion, and political, religious, and humanitarian views on the topic," The Verge reported.

In a recording obtained by The Verge, Gale told employees at the all-hands that "even if people are respectful, and they're attempting to be respectful about their view on abortion, it can still leave people feeling like they're being targeted based on their gender or religion. It's the one unique topic that kind of trips that line on a protected class pretty much in every instance."

The Verge reported that some Meta employees asked the company to get rid of the "respectful communication" policy, believing it inconsistent with other policies that allow them to discuss social issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, and trans rights.

