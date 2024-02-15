Meta Warns Of Zuckerburg's Death-Defying Lifestyle — 'There Could Be A Material Adverse Impact On Our Operations'

Meta Platforms Inc., under the leadership of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, flagged an unusual concern to its investors in its latest report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company’s 10-K filing, an exhaustive review of its activities for 2023, for the first time listed the CEO’s penchant for high-adrenaline hobbies as a “risk factor,” hinting at the potential for “serious injury and death.”

Zuckerberg, 39, is known for his adventurous streak, engaging in activities like hydrofoiling and mixed martial arts — passions that come with risks.

During the pandemic, Zuckerberg discovered a new hobby in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, frequently updating his social media with images of his training and toned physique. His efforts in the sport were recognized when he won gold and silver medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in May.

His dedication to these pursuits was underscored last November when he sustained a torn ACL during a mixed martial arts training session, a mishap he shared with his followers on Instagram. The post featured Zuckerberg in a hospital bed, his left leg wrapped and secured in a brace, evidence that his ventures often come at a price.

Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm extends to surfing, an activity that, despite his earnest participation, has drawn playful critique from online communities.

Showcasing his zeal for pushing boundaries, Zuckerberg has ventured into aviation, pursuing a pilot’s license. Records from the Federal Aviation Administration reveal that he achieved his student pilot certificate last year, signaling progress in this often dangerous endeavor.

Meta’s recent SEC disclosure points out that Zuckerberg’s array of “high-risk activities,” including combat sports, extreme sports and recreational aviation, pose a unique challenge to the company.

The filing candidly addresses the potential repercussions on Meta’s operations should these pursuits lead to severe consequences for Zuckerberg, emphasizing the critical role he plays within the company. It notes that if the worst happens, "there could be a material adverse impact on our [Meta's] operations."

The filing added, "We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg."

Meta hasn't spoken about its decision to add this warning to its most recent 10-K. Just the same, there's no word on whether Zuckerberg has plans to take a step back from his many thrill-seeking hobbies.

