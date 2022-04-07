U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.77
    +5.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,419.37
    -77.14 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,933.72
    +44.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.12
    +0.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.50
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6300
    +0.0210 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8900
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,511.56
    -1,319.44 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.56
    +5.89 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.51
    -18.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meta is working on virtual coins for its apps that employees have nicknamed 'Zuck Bucks', a report says

Urooba Jamal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
The logos of applications, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook belonging to the company Meta are displayed on the screen of an iPhone.
Logos of WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook apps belonging to the company Meta displayed on the screen of an iPhone.Chesnot/Getty Images

  • The virtual currency is unlikely to be a cryptocurrency but rather in-app tokens.

  • Meta also plans to soon bring NFTs to Facebook and Instagram.

  • The company is looking to move all of its platforms to the Web3 world.

Meta is reportedly working on a new virtual currency for its apps after abortive efforts to launch a cryptocurrency.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Meta is working on virtual coins and tokens as part of its broader "metaverse" efforts to create a pervasive virtual world. A metaverse-specific currency, which is in the early planning stages, has been nicknamed "Zuck Bucks" by employees, according to the paper.

The digital coins would unlikely be a cryptocurrency but would rather be in the form of in-app tokens controlled by Meta, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Its part of a strategy designed to attract users and create new revenue streams as the firm seeks to tackle fading popularity of its Facebook and Instagram platforms, the paper reported.

"We're making changes to our product strategy and road map . . . so we can prioritize on building for the metaverse and on what payments and financial services will look like in this digital world," the head of Meta's finance division, Stephane Kasriel, wrote in a memo, the FT reported.

Meta's once-ambitious global cryptocurrency venture, Diem, failed to launch earlier this year because of concerns about financial stability and a lack of user privacy protections. Still, the company is serious about moving all of its platforms to the Web3 world, having filed eight trademark applications last month to attach its logo on various cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

Meta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside its normal working hours.

Meta is additionally looking to create "social" or "reputation" tokens that would reward users for their contributions to Facebook groups, while also looking to create "creator coins" for influencers on Instagram, according to a company memo seen by the FT.

While the virtual currency plans are still in the planning stages, the FT also reported that Meta intends to launch a trial program of posting, creating and sharing NFTs on Facebook by mid-May.

Meta confirmed last month that it would soon bring NFTs to Instagram.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • EU spends 35 times more on Russian energy than weapons for Ukraine

    The European Union spent 35 times more on Russian energy imports than weapons for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s invasion, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief has admitted.

  • Ukraine pleads for weapons as fight looms on eastern front

    Ukraine told residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can and urged Western nations to send “weapons, weapons and weapons” Thursday after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Russia’s six-week-old invasion failed to take Ukraine's capital quickly and achieve what Western countries say was President Vladimir Putin’s initial aim of ousting the Ukrainian government.

  • Facebook parent looking at Zuck Bucks for the metaverse, report says

    Meta Platforms' financial arm, Meta Financial Technologies, has been exploring the creation of a virtual currency for the metaverse,

  • India’s New Crypto Tax Law Forces Panic Selling, Resulting in $100+M Volume Dip Overnight

    The new Indian tax law is one of the reasons why crypto trading volume is plummeting on Indian exchanges.

  • Police investigating possible murder-suicide after 3 ‘severely decomposed bodies’ found in California home

    Police are investigating a potential murder-suicide at a home in Irvine after extended family members of the home’s residents reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach them for over a year and were concerned.

  • Students Found Body of Romance Novelist’s Murdered Husband

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Multnomah County SheriffPortland chef and instructor Dan Brophy usually unlocked the door to the Oregon Culinary Institute after letting himself in and disabling the alarm. So as students began to show up for class on June 2, 2018, they knew something was wrong.The door was still locked. Unbeknownst to the students who gathered outside the building that morning, the beloved chef was dead inside: murdered, allege Multnomah County Prosecutors, b

  • Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Walmart Inc. ( NYSE:WMT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of May to US$0.56. This...

  • HSBC is starting an exclusive metaverse fund just for high net worth clients

    As traditional banks head into the metaverse, HSBC is creating a way for the rich to invest in the growing space.

  • Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

    (Reuters) -News of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters. Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former U.S. president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan 6.

  • Here's How Much Money Password Sharing Costs Netflix, Disney

    Plenty of people either let their adult child, ex-partner or best friend use their Netflix or HBO account — or are the best friend or adult child using someone else's accounts. Now, at least one streaming service is slowly taking steps to put a stop to it. Netflix recently announced plans to roll out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that will charge users a little bit extra for sharing their accounts (i.e., letting people use their passwords) with up to two people outside their household.

  • Elon Musk jokes about smoking weed at Twitter board meetings

    Elon Musk has joked about smoking weed at Twitter’s board meetings. The company’s new biggest shareholder shared an image of himself smoking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, alongside the words “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit”. Mr Musk was appointed to Twitter’s board this week, soon after it emerged that he had bought almost 10 per cent of the company.

  • YouTube suspends channel of Chinese vlogger who posts about his life in war-torn Ukraine

    YouTube has reportedly suspended a Chinese vlogger from posting videos of his daily life in war-torn Ukraine over a violation in content policy. Wang Jixian, a 36-year-old programmer living in the city of Odesa, has openly criticized Russia in his videos, while his native Beijing reportedly supports Moscow behind closed doors. The vlogger posted a video on Douyin on Feb. 24 about the invasion, which Russia often refers to as a “special military operation.” At the time, he simply wanted to show his parents that he was doing OK.

  • Twitter 'is like beaming your dad's Oldsmobile,' it's not like Tesla: analyst

    Twitter's products need a shake-up says one influential tech analyst on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • TikTok overtakes Snapchat and Instagram as teens’ favorite app

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the preferred app by teens: TikTok.

  • Elon Musk U-Turns on Twitter, Concedes 'Active' $3.7 Billion Stake

    Musk, who began amassing Twitter shares in January, submitted a new 13-D filing with the SEC last night, confirming his active interest in the micro-blogging website.

  • Facebook-owner Meta says it is considering steps to curb Russian government misinformation

    Facebook-owner Meta has removed hacking campaigns, influence networks and scam operations amid the war in Ukraine, according to a report released on Thursday by the social media company, which also said it was reviewing additional steps to address misinformation from Russian government pages. "We're constantly reviewing our policies based on the evolving situation on the ground and we are actively now reviewing additional steps to address misinformation and hoaxes coming from Russian government pages," said Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, on a call with reporters. Russia has battled big tech companies to control online information flows after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

  • Here's What Elon Musk's Twitter Could Look Like

    Sparks are bound to fly at social media company Twitter's next board meeting in a little over two weeks in San Francisco, California. New battle lines may be drawn in top management as newly appointed board member Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder and former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey fight for competing visions of what Twitter might look like in the future. Musk disclosed on April 4 that he bought nearly 73.5 million shares of the social media company for a 9.2 % stake.

  • Musk Refiles Twitter Disclosure to Show He’s an Active Investor

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk refiled the disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc. to classify himself as an active investor, making the change after taking a seat on the social media company’s board.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • Bitcoin 2022 news – live: Price dips as world’s largest BTC conference gets underway

    Follow latest cryptocurrency updates, analysis and expert price predictions

  • Social media ban on 'climate misinformation' sparks freedom of speech fears

    Social media website Pinterest has become the first company to ban “climate misinformation” from its platform in a crackdown on freedom of expression online.