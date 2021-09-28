U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the metabolomics market are Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker and Agilent Technologies. The global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $2.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151572/?utm_source=GNW
03 billion in 2020 to $2.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services.Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid.

Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

The metabolomics market covered in this report is segmented by product & service into metabolomics instruments, metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. It is also segmented by application into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, others; by indication into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, others; by metabolomics instruments into separation techniques, detection techniques and by metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services into bioinformatics tools and database, bioinformatics services.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing complexity in interpreting data act as a restraint hindering the metabolomics market growth.Metabolomics tools generate huge quantum of data through metabolomics techniques and the generated data keeps changing not static, hence increasing the difficultly in interpretation of data.

For instance, data generated by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, an analytical technique used for metabolic profiling (a method to measure and interpret various low molecular weight and other intermediates), is difficult to process and interpret. High-level statistical techniques are required for classification and analysis of this data to uncover the biological knowledge which is time-consuming and expensive, restraining the metabolomics market growth.

In January 2018, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, an Austria-based biotechnology company, acquired Metanomics Health GmbH, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would strengthen and improve Biocrates Life market share in early disease detection by leveraging the capabilities of Metanomics.

Metanomics Health GmbH is a biotechnology company offering metabolomics in life sciences, providing analytical services of metabolite profiling, involved in marketing and developing tools to carry out research and development in healthcare sector. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the metabolomics market growth.Metabolomics screens the potential biomarkers (specific cells, molecules, or genes, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) to measure the cancer drug responsiveness aiding early diagnosis.

For instance, according to a report by American Cancer Society in 2019, approximately 1,762,450 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States of which the most common cancers are lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and others.In 2020, according to American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both men and women in the USA, there were 228,820 new cancer cases and 135,720 deaths.

Metabolomics approaches such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technique and mass spectrometry (MS) techniques have been used to study cancer. Companies like Metabolon Inc., Bruker Corp, and others have adopted metabolomics as a tool for early detection and cure for cancer.

Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques.Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services.

Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks.Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling.

Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study. For instance, MeltDB 2.0, a machine learning software used as a tool for the analysis and integration of metabolomics experiment data that aids research, store experimental data sets. Such machine learning software offer comprehensive analysis and visualization features for the proper representation of the large complex data.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151572/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of