Metabolon Advances Metabolomics Innovation with New SmartPanel™ Portfolio

·3 min read

The new biological pathway focus, paired with a proprietary pathway visualization tool, gives users a new way to interpret the metabolome

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to developing innovative tools and solutions that advance the understanding of human health and the life sciences, Metabolon, Inc., has launched the first offering from its new SmartPanel portfolio. SmartPanel solutions provide drug discovery and precision medicine researchers with a novel, dynamic process to explore biologically relevant views of metabolomic data in the context of specific metabolic pathways, biological themes, and disease associations.

Metabolon's Microbiome SmartPanel demystifies the gut microbiome by zeroing in on biologically relevant microbial and host-derived metabolites, along with xenobiotic molecules, to reveal deep insight into microbiome function and its impact on host health. The proprietary Heliogram visualization tool allows users to explore 13 microbiome pathways for rapid connectivity to the impact of therapeutic interventions on the host microbiome. In addition, the on-demand access to Metabolon's comprehensive pathway knowledge base gives seamless access to expertly curated, microbiome-relevant disease associations and biological themes.

"The metabolome offers a window into human biology, providing insights on the human body's response to chemicals and revealing the biological fingerprint to enable data-driven decisions. This 'omics technology also reveals the potential utility of drugs for specific indications," says Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Metabolon. "The metabolome represents the end-point product of complex network biology. Metabolomics is an untapped, underappreciated biological resource. It can significantly contribute to the evolution of healthcare system technologies because the insights revealed influence almost every aspect of health, treatment of diseases, and health outcomes."

"Metabolomics is a potent and incredibly powerful tool for drug developers because it provides real-time, functional insight of the phenotype," says Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO, Metabolon. "But we've also heard from our commercial clients that the sheer volume of data we provide from our industry-leading untargeted platform can be overwhelming. Our SmartPanel solution offers a focused view of biologically relevant metabolites in a dynamic format that allows researchers to explore comparisons and associations of data most relevant to their unique study."

Metabolon's Microbiome SmartPanel is ideal for discovering microbiota-related biomarkers and for elucidating the mechanism of action of therapeutics and it may also inform on dose selection and efficacy. The company has plans to unveil additional SmartPanel offerings in the coming months. In addition, the company is developing novel methods for a number of new Targeted Assays, which can be validated up to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) requirements if needed.

"This is the beginning of a robust portfolio of new dynamic and easy-to-understand metabolomics solutions," continues Hastie. "Our belief is that by making metabolomics solutions more accessible for use by the broader market, we can make it possible for more drug developers to leverage the power of metabolomics to develop new therapies to improve patient care."

About Metabolon
Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver metabolomics data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all its applications. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific technology and bioinformatics techniques. Our Precision Metabolomics Platform has enabled the development of the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Our industry-leading data and translational science experts help our clients address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research, and development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics solutions from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabolon-advances-metabolomics-innovation-with-new-smartpanel-portfolio-301409433.html

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

