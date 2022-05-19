U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Metabolon Appoints New Vice President of Global Marketing, Supporting Commercial Product Expansion

·3 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance drug development and precision medicine, has appointed Sean Iverson as Vice President of Global Marketing. As part of the leadership team, Iverson will drive marketing strategy and execution for the company's expanding product portfolio.

Sean Iverson, Vice President of Global Marketing, Metabolon
Sean Iverson, Vice President of Global Marketing, Metabolon

"Sean's consistent delivery of data-driven results in the life sciences will support Metabolon's pipeline of product solutions and will expand and accelerate our market impact across all applications," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO, Metabolon. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the organization. His experience includes a solid view of biotechnology and life sciences industries, bringing relevant perspective to our audience and supporting how our clients can maximize our suite of offerings to achieve their research goals."

One of Iverson's priorities is to expand the company's portfolio to include a full suite of visually dynamic and easy-to-understand metabolomics solutions that deliver insight into disease associations and biological themes. Metabolon's proprietary Heliogram™ visualization tool allows users to explore relevant pathways for rapid connectivity to the effects of therapeutic interventions.

"As the market leader in metabolomics, Metabolon has the opportunity to drive innovations supporting the full scope of life sciences," said Iverson. "Clinical research and drug development come with financial risk and uncertainty. Metabolon's groundbreaking solutions enable a complete understanding of disease states and expose amazing insights into human health. I'm excited to be part of the Metabolon team."

Iverson has driven success in his prior roles, emphasizing analytics and data-driven marketing and product efforts with strong commercial results. Most recently, Iverson was Vice President of Global Marketing at Sophia Genetics, leading the company's expansion of commercial and digital marketing, branding, and public relations. He was also actively involved with the company's initial public offering. Iverson also served in leadership roles at Danaher and Cisco Systems.

Iverson earned his MBA in International Marketing from the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University. He also holds an M.A. in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a B.A. in Political Science and Asian Studies from Brigham Young University.

About Metabolon
Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. With over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,800+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics™ platform is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics
Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabolon-appoints-new-vice-president-of-global-marketing-supporting-commercial-product-expansion-301551473.html

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

