METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

·2 min read

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam

  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022.

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!
METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD, as of August 31th). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)
(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

