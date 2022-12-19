U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) - Metabotropic glutamate receptor 3 is a G protein-coupled receptor encoded by the GRM3 gene. L-glutamate is the major excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system and activates both ionotropic and metabotropic glutamate receptors.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371472/?utm_source=GNW
Glutamatergic neurotransmission is involved in most aspects of normal brain function and can be perturbed in many neuropathologic conditions. mGluR3 is expressed by glia and neurons in many brain regions and has a predominantly presynaptic distribution, consistent with its role as an inhibitory autoreceptor and heteroceptor. mGluR3 are coupled to Gi/o which inhibits adenylyl cyclase, decreasing the formation of cAMP.

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) pipeline Target constitutes close to 11 molecules. Out of which approximately 9 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 3, 3 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders and Undisclosed which include indications Depression, Treatment Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia, Anxiety Disorders, Cognitive Impairment, DiGeorge Syndrome, Drug Addiction, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Unspecified and Unspecified Neurologic Disorders.

The latest report Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3)
- The report reviews Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to Buy
- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3)Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing
- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GPRC1C or MGLUR3 or GRM3) development landscape
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371472/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


