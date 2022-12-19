U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update

·4 min read
Summary According to the recently published report ’Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 - Drugs In Development, 2022’; Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) pipeline Target constitutes close to 19 molecules.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371473/?utm_source=GNW
Out of which approximately 14 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) - Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) is a G protein-coupled receptor. Ligand binding causes a conformation change that triggers signaling via guanine nucleotide-binding proteins (G proteins) and modulates the activity of down-stream effectors. Signaling activates a phosphatidylinositol calcium second messenger system and generates a calcium activated chloride current. mGluR5 plays an important role in the regulation of synaptic plasticity and the modulation of the neural network activity.

The report ’Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 - Drugs In Development, 2022’ outlays comprehensive information on the Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 5, 3, 3 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 5 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders, Ophthalmology and Undisclosed which include indications Anxiety Disorders, Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, Blepharospasm, Fragile X Syndrome, Major Depressive Disorder, Pain, Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia, Substance (Drug) Abuse, Alcohol Addiction, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, DiGeorge Syndrome, Drug Addiction, Dyskinesia, Dystonia, Seizures, Spasmodic Torticollis (Cervical Dystonia), Stammering (Stuttering), Trigeminal Neuralgia (Tic Douloureux) and Unspecified.

Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5)
- The report reviews Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to Buy
- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5)Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing
- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GPRC1E or MGLUR5 or GRM5) development landscape
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371473/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


