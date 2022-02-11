U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,123.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,701.50
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.70
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    +1.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.60
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.51 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1406
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0030
    -0.0280 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +4.14 (+20.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8490
    -0.1810 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,714.18
    -418.91 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.94
    -7.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.91
    -43.49 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Metacrine Updates IBD Clinical Development Strategy and Implements Restructuring Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Metacrine, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTCR
Metacrine, Inc.
Metacrine, Inc.

  • U.S. FDA clears IND to evaluate MET642 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis

  • Sufficient capital to complete Phase 2 IBD trial

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that it remains on track to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis. Metacrine has received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with its Phase 2 trial evaluating MET642 in subjects with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and expects to begin the study in the first half of 2022.

To support ongoing clinical development of MET642 in IBD, the Company is implementing a restructuring plan to significantly reduce expenses associated with its operations in order to preserve cash. The restructuring includes a staff reduction of approximately 50% primarily consisting of the Company’s research organization. As a result, Metacrine has also discontinued preclinical development of its hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (HSD) program. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were an estimated $76.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Metacrine believes it has sufficient capital to fund its current operating plan through 2023.

“We are now focusing all of our development effort on bringing expanded therapeutic options to people living with IBD,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “We have generated preclinical data that supports moving our MET642 program into clinical testing in IBD during the next few months. The rationale for FXR-based therapies in IBD is anchored on the potential to address multiple aspects of IBD pathogenesis without the immunosuppression inherent to other advanced-line therapies. FXR is highly expressed by intestinal epithelial cells and plays a key role in healthy intestinal function by maintaining the epithelial barrier, reducing bacterial translocation into the intestinal wall and regulating the innate immune response. FXR therapy could bring an oral, once-daily, well-tolerated and non-immunosuppressive medicine to patients.”

Klassen continued, “We’re also taking restructuring steps to manage our resources and significantly extend our cash runway as we evaluate a range of ways to generate value from our discovery programs, product candidates and financial assets. I am grateful for the dedication of my fellow colleagues to our mission and thank them for their many contributions over the last several years.”

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about Metacrine’s plans and timing for initiating future clinical trials and studies; the expected benefits of its restructuring plans, including expected cost savings provided by the restructuring; anticipated near and long term drivers of value; estimates for its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance as of December 31, 2021; and its belief that it has sufficient capital to fund its current operating plan through 2023. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “projected,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “prepare,” “perceived,” “believes” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Metacrine’s expectations and assumptions that may never materialize or prove to be incorrect. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals for MET642; potential delays in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; potential adverse side effects or other safety risks associated with Metacrine’s product candidates; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Metacrine’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Metacrine’s ability to successfully implement its restructuring plans, including expected cost savings provided by the restructuring. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Metacrine’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 12, 2021, and in Metacrine’s other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, Metacrine assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact Investor Relations Metacrine, Inc. investors@metacrine.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market is giving investors some real healthcare bargains right now. Patrick Bafuma (Intercept Pharma):  I will freely admit that Intercept Pharma has been a dog through the years, down a maddening 87% over the last five years. A significant portion of Intercept's drop was also due to a complete response letter in June 2020 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

  • Novavax says its Covid vaccine works in older kids. Here’s what comes next.

    As Novavax Inc. waits for regulators to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S., the company has some good news concerning the younger population. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been studying its vaccine in adolescents ages 12 through 17, said Thursday the candidate was effective in its phase 3 clinical trial. Simply put, Novavax’s vaccine candidate showed that it works in older kids by achieving that primary endpoint in the trial.

  • Final Analysis Show Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Offers Only 52.9% Protection

    Scientists have revealed data from their final analysis of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 Phase 3 study, showing the vaccine may be even less effective in the longer term. The scientists tracked about 39,000 participants for a median of four months (8,940 of whom had at least six months of follow-up), researchers concluded in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Data showed that a single dose of Ad26.COV2.S provided 52.9% protection against moderate to severe–criti

  • Can Anyone Challenge Pfizer's Covid Dominance? Why These Biotechs Say Yes

    Drug behemoth Pfizer was the first to launch a Covid antiviral pill — but a pack of small biotech stocks are already nipping at its heels.

  • Novavax Says Covid Vaccine Shows 80% Efficacy in Teens Aged 12 to 17

    Novavax will submit applications for clearance of the shot's use in adolescents to global authorities in first quarter

  • Pfizer Stock Is Falling. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid antiviral sales of $22 billion.

  • ENDRA Life Voluntarily Withdraws 510(k) Application For Liver Fat Measuring System

    ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) plans to voluntarily withdraw its 510(k) application, currently under FDA review for its TAEUS System. Instead, the Company will subsequently submit a De Novo application. TAEUS is initially focused on measuring fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA intends to leverage clinical data from a subset of its existing global clinical study partnerships to support the De Novo request. Each clinical site

  • Are Biotech Stocks Still Worth Buying in 2022?

    In 2021 investors looked to rapidly diversify their portfolios with biotech stocks as the development and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine gained momentum around the world.

  • Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12

    Novavax announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine proved safe and effective in a study of 12- to 17-year-olds. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine -- a different type than the most widely used shots -- that’s a late arrival to the COVID-19 arsenal. Its shots have been cleared for use in adults by regulators in Britain, Europe and elsewhere and by the World Health Organization, and are under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • US Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out For Kids Under 5 Years This Month

    The U.S. government is planning a COVID-19 vaccine roll out for children under the age of 5 as soon as February 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds. The companies submitted data supporting authorization at the request of the

  • AbbVie Announces First Provincial Reimbursements for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in Combination with Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that an agreement was reached with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.i

  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pushes sales to $37bn

    AstraZeneca made £2.9bn in sales from its coronavirus jab last year as the COVID vaccine maker reported a record quarter for revenue.

  • U.S. plans to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under 5 years in February

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds. The drugmakers said they submitted data supporting authorization at the request of the FDA in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group. Outside advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 to discuss whether to recommend the regulator to authorize the vaccine.

  • FDA Raises Concerns About China-Developed Drugs

    U.S. regulators are poised to tap the brakes on approving dozens of cancer drugs and other new medicines developed in China. The regulators have expressed concerns about the quality of studies largely conducted in China and whether the results can apply to patients in the U.S. The shift threatens to halt the plans of Western drugmakers, including Eli Lilly & Co. and Novartis , who were eyeing billions of dollars in sales from bringing the Chinese medicines to the U.S. It could also raise a new source of tension between the two countries.

  • Henderson County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

    Here's how many Henderson County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 8, according to data.

  • RegenXBio Posts Updated Data From Hunter Syndrome Gene Therapy Trial

    Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) announced additional interim data from Cohorts 1-3 of Phase 1/2 trial of RGX-121 for patients up to 5 years old diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), The data were shared at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium. RGX-121 is an investigational one-time gene therapy designed to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme using the AAV9 vector. RGX-121 is reported to be well-tolerated across all cohorts with no drug-related serious adv

  • Lilly to supply up to 600,000 doses of COVID-19 drug candidate to U.S

    Lilly said it has filed a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization of the drug, bebtelovimab, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in some high-risk patients. The U.S. government will accept the doses if the drug receives clearance from the FDA, Lilly said.

  • US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance

    Addressing diminished treatment options in the omicron wave, the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company's request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. The government's move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country.

  • Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

    Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63% higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72% higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared with the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medicine.