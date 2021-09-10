U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +19.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,053.00
    +183.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.00
    +57.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.40
    +17.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.25
    +1.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.45
    -0.51 (-2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,991.75
    -347.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.37
    -12.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.19
    +24.98 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

The metadata management tools market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 15.1 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the metadata management tools market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metadata Management Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Metadata Type, Application, Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149533/?utm_source=GNW


Based on Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period The metadata management tools market has been segmented by two components: tools and services.The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, to fuel the growth of the metadata management tools market.

Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
The metadata management tools market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management, and others (operations management, and employee performance data management).Among application, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
Metadata management tools are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs.The major verticals adopting metadata management tools and services include BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics, and other verticals.

BFSI, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period The need for data governance solutions to centralize data and maintain it in compliance with rules and regulations to avoid any financial loss is expected to support the market growth across the BFSI vertical.

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.In North America, data management and data governance solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals.

On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of metadata management tools owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.

Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, MEA – 10%, Latin America– 5%.
Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), and Zeenea (France).

Research coverage
The market study covers the metadata management tools market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (tools and services [professional services and managed services]), application (data governance, risk and compliance management, product and process management, incident management, and other applications [operations management, and employee performance data management]), business functions (human resource, marketing and sales, finance, operations, and legal), metadata type (business metadata, technical metadata, and operational metadata), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; Retail and Consumer Goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; government and defense; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; and other verticals [travel and hospitality, education, and media and entertainment]). The regional analysis of the metadata management tools market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall metadata management tools market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149533/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down appro

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Tapering Worries Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rebounded and U.S. index futures rose as investor concerns eased about stimulus tapering by central banks and China’s regulatory crackdown.December contracts on the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% after the equity benchmark posted the longest run of losses since June. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge trimmed weekly losses a day after the region’s policy makers clarified they’re calibrating but not tapering emergency support. Affirm Holdings Inc. surged 24% in premarket trading after r

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.