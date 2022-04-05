U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

Metafora and Lean Solutions Group Partner to Further the Transportation & Logistics Industry through Technology, Staffing, and Organizational Improvement

·3 min read

CHICAGO and CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora and Lean Solutions Group are partnering to provide IT consulting and tech development services to companies in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain sectors, the two firms announced today. Metafora, formerly CarrierDirect, is a management consulting and tech development firm. Lean Solutions Group will work with Metafora to provide recruitment, staffing, and team spin-up services delivered from the company's nearshore satellite locations in Latin America.

"Like Metafora, our firm is rooted in serving the transportation, logistics and supply chain space," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group. "This mutual agreement allows us to work together on behalf of our clients and prospects, leveraging each other's strengths and experience. While there remains a grave talent shortage problem in the United States, Latin America is bulging with strong, successful IT talent with a strong work ethic. Our Lean Staffing division excels at recruiting, building, and retaining tech teams which, operating as extensions of our clients' IT teams in the same time zone, can help businesses more rapidly develop and deploy tech solutions."

Peter Rentschler, CEO of Metafora adds, "In an increasingly difficult hiring environment, we've seen first hand the tremendous benefits of using nearshore labor like Lean Solutions Group across transportation and logistics businesses. Our partnership with Lean is about helping the top transportation & logistics businesses maximize the value they get from nearshoring, allowing leaders to scale their businesses with incredible cost efficiency. Metafora's 10+ years of consulting on organization and process efficiency and optimization for the top 3PLs, carriers, and forwarders makes this the perfect partnership. We've developed a rapid operating model assessment to quickly identify what parts of an organization are best suited to move nearshore to optimize process and cost efficiency."

The staffing crunch challenge in transportation & logistics is not going away anytime soon. This strategic partnership is designed to directly address the labor shortage in our industry by improving processes and getting reliable nearshore talent.

About Metafora

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect", is a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. Metafora partners with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth. Metafora+ is their partnership network.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012, and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore services provider that has partnered with more than 400 U.S.-based companies to establish their satellite offices in Colombia, South America. Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings, provided by a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 6,000 employees, include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the right talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metafora-and-lean-solutions-group-partner-to-further-the-transportation--logistics-industry-through-technology-staffing-and-organizational-improvement-301518320.html

SOURCE Metafora

