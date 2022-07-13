Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global metagenomic sequencing market size was worth USD 1,355 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,785 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2,035 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17%.

New York, United States, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomics is a molecular tool in genomics that analyses mixed genomic materials extracted from a community of organisms using metagenomics sequencing . Metagenomics allows researchers to study organisms that are difficult to culture in the lab. Because most microorganisms have never been cultured, including most of them. "metagenomic sequencing" refers to a thorough examination of all organisms recovered from the environment.

Microbes in various settings can be identified and quantified using metagenomics sequencing. It's also an opportunity to research unculturable microorganisms and learn about their biological potential. Advancements in metagenomics sequencing, significant applications of metagenomics in various fields, initiatives and funding from government and private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and a decrease in sequencing cost are driving the market growth.





Advances in Metagenomic Sequencing to Drive the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market

Technological advancements have allowed metagenomic sequencing platforms to make significant progress in recent years. Due to various factors such as low input sample concentration requirements, lack of experimental bias in microarrays, and others, DNA sequencing is far more helpful and advantageous than traditional microarrays. The total number of produced sequence reads per run has skyrocketed with the advent of massive parallelization of sequencing reactions.

Experts worldwide are looking for a suitable platform that reduces the number of pre-sequencing steps, ensures authentic sequences with long reads (MB to GB) produced per run, works on a DNA molecule without pre-amplification and has high read accuracy. As a result, scientists are concentrating on creating advanced sequencing platforms. Because DNA sequencing is closely linked to metagenomics research, advancements in this area are expected to contribute to market growth.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.78 Billion by 2030 CAGR 17.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and Service, By Technology, By Application, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Eurofins Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc.,

QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Market Opportunities Availability of Cloud Computing for Data Management Key Market Drivers Development in Metagenomic Sequencing

Significant Applications of Metagenomics in Various Fields

Availability of Cloud Computing for Data Management to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market

With increased awareness in developing economies, the demand for metagenomic sequencing technologies has grown in scientific communities worldwide. On the other hand, cloud computing offers a tormenting option for on-demand access to computing resources for metagenomics sequencing. Furthermore, in bioinformatics and computational biology, an essential local alignment search tool (BLAST) on accurate metagenomics data in a cloud environment to assess the viability of metagenomic sequencing methods, BLAST is one of the most acceptable applications. It is assumed to consume the majority of resources in that area. As a result, opportunities such as cloud computing for data management are propelling the global metagenomic sequencing market forward.





Regional Insights

North America dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2,035 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17%. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the three major countries studied in North America. Because of its stronghold on deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing technologies, the Region accounted for the largest share in the global metagenomic sequencing market, owing to the Region's continuous improvement, availability, and accessibility of DNA sequencing.

In North America, several international manufacturers of DNA sequencing, platforms, equipment, and technologies are very active. Significant players attempt to introduce affordable DNA sequencing technologies in the North American market. This has given the global metagenomics market in this Region a boost, allowing researchers to dig deeper into the microbial ecology. Furthermore, the North American market has seen significant advancements in the use of metagenomics products and technologies in biotechnology, which are expected to open up new avenues and provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest. With a CAGR of 19%, it will reach USD 1,270 million by 2030. Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are all studied in this report. The surge in the focus of healthcare professionals toward drug discovery and growth in the biotechnology industry has given Asia-Pacific tremendous potential for metagenomics growth. Furthermore, the increased availability of novel advanced sequencing technologies across this Region's countries is expected to contribute to the highest growth rate during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

By product and service , the market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, and services. The services segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3,830 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.6%. The high market growth is attributed to the higher adoption of metagenomic sequencing services and analysis & data interpretation solutions.

By technology , the market is categorized into shotgun metagenomics sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing and de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics. The 16S rRNA sequencing segment led the market in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 2,300 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.6%.

By application, the market is classified into drug discovery, ecological and environmental metagenomics, clinical diagnostics, biofuel, and industrial. The drug discovery segment was the largest application segment in the market in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2,120 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.3%. Factors like the development and commercialization of drug discovery for unknown pathogenic organisms are expected to drive the growth of the drug discovery segment in the coming years.





Competitive Analysis

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

Eurofins Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Segmentation

By Product and Service

Reagents and Consumables

Instrument

Services

By Technology

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16s rRNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly

Metatranscriptomics

By Application

Drug Discovery

Ecological and Environmental Metagenomics

Clinical Diagnostics

Biofuel

Industrial Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In June 2021 , Illumina announced an agreement with the Belgian Genetic Centers to evaluate whole-genome sequencing (WGS) for the diagnosis of patients with intellectual disabilities (ID) and developmental disorders (DD).

In April 2021 - Illumina announced a partnership with Kartos Therapeutics, Inc. to co-develop a tumor protein (TP53) companion diagnostic (CDx) based on Illumina's comprehensive genomic profiling content assay, TruSight Oncology. It will expand the TruSight Oncology offerings into hematologic malignancies of illumine

In February 2021 - PacBio announced that Children's Mercy Kansas City increased its investment in highly accurate HiFi sequencing with four new Sequel IIe Systems to add to its two existing Sequel IIe Systems.

News Media

The Tangential Flow Filtration Market to Benefit from the Widescale Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics Market: Future of Early Disease Detection

North America to Dominate the Long Read Sequencing Market





