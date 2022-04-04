U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Metagenomic Sequencing Market worth $4.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Reagent, Consumables, Instrument), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing), Technology (16S rRNA, Shotgun, Whole-genome), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metagenomic Sequencing Market"
211 – Tables
41 – Figures
247 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60408643

The Growth in the metagenomic sequencing market is mainly driven by continuous technological innovations in NGS platforms, increasing initiatives and funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, declining costs of genome sequencing, and the significant applications of metagenomics in various fields.

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing in 2021.

Based on applications, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, soil microbiome applications, industrial applications, ecological & environmental applications, veterinary applications, and other applications. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research activities for novel drug discovery and growing collaborations between market players, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies for drug development.

The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing in 2021.

Based on products & services, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, services, and analysis & data interpretation solutions. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as the development and commercialization of high-quality reagents and kits and the continuous requirement of sequencing reagents by end users are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=60408643

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the metagenomic sequencing in 2021.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing financial support from public as well as private agencies, the increasing number of NGS-based research projects, increasing awareness about precision medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Some of the leading players operating in the metagenomic sequencing market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (UK).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=60408643

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Platforms, Services, Bioinformatics), Technology (SBS, SMRT), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Agriculture), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html

Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/genomics-market-613.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metagenomic-sequencing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metagenomic-sequencing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metagenomic-sequencing-market-worth-4-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301516524.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

