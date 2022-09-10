METAIN Introduces Real Estate Cross-Border Co-Investment Solution With Yield of Interest of 15-25% to Global Investors

Advisors and Board of Directors of METAIN

Advisors and Board of Directors of METAIN

Mr. Duc Tran – Managing Partner of IDG Capital Vietnam & Mr. Nhan Tran – CEO of Metain

Mr. Duc Tran – Managing Partner of IDG Capital Vietnam & Mr. Nhan Tran – CEO of Metain

Metain and Strategic Partners signing MOU

Metain and Strategic Partners signing MOU

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METAIN, a real estate co-investment platform empowered by blockchain technology, is expanding its decentralized financial presence with the public launch on September 9th. METAIN solutions resolve inherited problems of traditional real estate investment through following REIT regulations and utilizing blockchain technology, to offer opportunities to invest $10 in real-world high quality assets and earn a 15-25% annual yield interest. METAIN REIT NFT is among the most secured asset-backed NFTs, which become a reliable high-yield shelter for investors in a high risk crypto world.



With partnerships with Avalanche, Deloitte, CBRE, DN Legal, Morgan Lewis, Hong Kong Blockchain Association, Quid Global Bank, and more than 50+ communities, METAIN has a solid launchpad to grow its ecosystem on a global scale.

Blockchain and non-fungible tokens are being applied to an increasing number of new commercial use cases. It is an innovative new technology that holds great potential and can unleash the value of many physical assets. The next wave of blockchain technology will witness the integration of blockchains with real-world assets, which definitely has a significant impact on the real estate business.

Advisors and Board of Directors of METAIN





Advisors and Board of Directors of METAIN

Properties investment delivers substantial, constant value growth, but it is not an option for everyone due to location-based opportunities limitation, capital intensity, significant potential for fraud, liquidity challenges, and issues protecting legal ownership when co-investing. Crypto assets investment is the new revenue stream yet it is highly volatile, since the majority of investment asset portfolios are virtual and have no real-world value. By combining the REIT framework with NFT and blockchain technologies, METAIN delivers a novel way to successfully address these issues.

Story continues

METAIN is a co-investment platform following REIT regulations on the blockchain, with the mission to bring real estate investment opportunities from high yield interest markets to global investors by virtue of immutable blockchain technologies.

METAIN’s REIT NFT is one of the First Asset-backed NFTs, pegged to real-world real estate properties, and representing the rights of unit holders in the investment. As the properties increase in value from the market's upward trend income is simultaneously generated from leases, renting tenants and consistent due diligence of the asset management team handling the trust fund. METAIN’s first REIT (a.k.a. Vietnam Opportunities Trust 1, VOT1), with a asset valued at $1.97 million, is opened in unison with the DApp launching September 9 2022.

Mr. Duc Tran – IDG Capital Vietnam & Mr. Nhan Tran – CEO of Metain





Mr. Duc Tran – Managing Partner of IDG Capital Vietnam & Mr. Nhan Tran – CEO of Metain

Vision of METAIN is to be the 1st REIT NFT EXCHANGE and ECOSYSTEM in Southeast Asia. while possessing the largest real estate portfolio on blockchain. All to make the opportunities accessible, transparent and secured for any and every investor that joins METAIN

The current valuation of METAIN's equity seed round by IDG Capital Vietnam is $12 million pre-money. A crucial part of IDG Capital whose portfolio includes KuCoin, Coinbase, and Ripple (XRP). IDG has already committed $1.8 million in METAIN.

Metain and Strategic Partners signing MOU

Metain and Strategic Partners signing MOU



By establishing partnerships with Avalanche, Deloitte, CBRE, DN Legal, Morgan Lewis, Ephelia and Quid Global Bank, METAIN's public launch on September 9, 2022 marked its most recent efforts to provide the most secure experience for investors and make real estate investment more accessible to global retail investors. These global and dependable partners will be operated as a part of METAIN's business model in order to adhere to REIT structure, assuring that investors will always be able to receive their money back, even in the worst of situations, with a capital gain proportional to the market price. The action not only paves the way for bridging crypto investors and traditional investors to participate in METAIN on a worldwide scale, but it also demonstrates METAIN's commitment to expanding the project and its roadmap and product development.

“Traditional real estate Investment is inherently an attractive investment market but exclusively for the rich club, with high entry barriers of capital, high potential fraud. Thus, with METAIN, we want to bring an equal, cross-border, affordable, transparent and safe investment opportunities to everyone,” said by Mr. Nhan Tran, Co-Founder and CEO of METAIN.

"Democratize real estate investment" was the first thing I heard from the Metain team that made me like them. They work well together as a unit, have been friends for almost a decade, and have all achieved individual success. They're on a mission to do good for the society, and I'm honored to contribute to that effort,” said by Mr. Duc Tran, Managing Partner of IDG Ventures Vietnam.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c1b9226-e4d1-4337-9cf5-803aad768df2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc7fa973-fe3a-4fdf-a661-2993bcfccd75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c47230d0-9744-435b-ba30-0194011af10c

CONTACT: T +84 287 300 9818 A contact@metain.io



