Metal 3D printing company Markforged announces plans to go public via SPAC

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Big morning for Massachusetts tech companies planning to go public via SPAC. Shortly after Berkshire Grey unveiled its intentions, Watertown-based Markforged has announced its own plans. The metal 3D printing company intends to merge with ONE, a special purpose acquisition company created by Kevin Hartz, who will join its board.

The deal, which could value the additive manufacturing company at around $2.1 billion, would bring in around $400 million in cash. Markforged plans to use the money on R&D for new products, materials and building out new verticals for its tech. Shai Terem will stay on as CEO.

“We’ve been at the forefront of the additive manufacturing industry,” the executive said in a release tied to the news, “and this transaction will enable us to build on our incredible momentum and provide capital and flexibility to grow our brand, accelerate product innovation, and drive expanded adoption among customers across key verticals.”

The company says its technology has been used to print north of 10 million parts since its 2013 founding, with its machines deployed in some 10,000 locations across 70 countries. Last year, it pulled in around $70 million in revenue. It has raised north of $136 million thus far, including an $82 million round back in 2019.

Markforged raises $82 million for its industrial 3D printers

3D printing has seen some strong growth in recent years, and that’s expected to continue as companies look to the technology to expand beyond the rapid prototyping for which it’s best known. Metal printing from the likes of Markforged and competitors including Desktop Metal are seen as an important step, offering far more durability than plastic deposits.

SPACs are, of course, becoming an increasingly popular route for taking companies public. Hardware makers haven’t been a huge player thus far (with a few exceptions like smart lock mater, Latch), though that looks like it may be changing. The deal is expected to close over the summer.

Greg Mark of Markforged talks about putting metal into the microwave

  • Why using fear to promote COVID-19 vaccination and mask wearing could backfire

    Images of death have been used as a scare tactic in public health campaigns for years. Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesYou probably still remember public service ads that scared you: The cigarette smoker with throat cancer. The victims of a drunk driver. The guy who neglected his cholesterol lying in a morgue with a toe tag. With new, highly transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 now spreading, some health professionals have started calling for the use of similar fear-based strategies to persuade people to follow social distancing rules and get vaccinated. There is compelling evidence that fear can change behavior, and there have been ethical arguments that using fear can be justified, particularly when threats are severe. As public health professors with expertise in history and ethics, we have been open in some situations to using fear in ways that help individuals understand the gravity of a crisis without creating stigma. But while the pandemic stakes might justify using hard-hitting strategies, the nation’s social and political context right now might cause it to backfire. Fear as a strategy has waxed and waned Fear can be a powerful motivator, and it can create strong, lasting memories. Public health officials’ willingness to use it to help change behavior in public health campaigns has waxed and waned for more than a century. From the late 19th century into the early 1920s, public health campaigns commonly sought to stir fear. Common tropes included flies menacing babies, immigrants represented as a microbial pestilence at the gates of the country, voluptuous female bodies with barely concealed skeletal faces who threatened to weaken a generation of troops with syphilis. The key theme was using fear to control harm from others. The Works Progress Administration created posters warning of the dangers of syphilis in the 1930s. Library of Congress Following World War II, epidemiological data emerged as the foundation of public health, and use of fear fell out of favor. The primary focus at the time was the rise of chronic “lifestyle” diseases, such as heart disease. Early behavioral research concluded fear backfired. An early, influential study, for example, suggested that when people became anxious about behavior, they might tune out or even engage more in dangerous behaviors, like smoking or drinking, to cope with the anxiety stimulated by fear-based messaging. But by the 1960s, health officials were trying to change behaviors related to smoking, eating and exercise, and they grappled with the limits of data and logic as tools to help the public. They turned again to scare tactics to try to deliver a gut punch. It was not enough to know that some behaviors were deadly. We had to react emotionally. Although there were concerns about using fear to manipulate people, leading ethicists began to argue that it could help people understand what was in their self-interest. A bit of a scare could help cut through the noise created by industries that made fat, sugar and tobacco alluring. It could help make population-level statistics personal. New York City has run tough anti-smoking campaigns. NYC Health Anti-tobacco campaigns were the first to show the devastating toll of smoking. They used graphic images of diseased lungs, of smokers gasping for breath through tracheotomies and eating through tubes, of clogged arteries and failing hearts. Those campaigns worked. And then came AIDS. Fear of the disease was hard to untangle from fear of those who suffered the most: gay men, sex workers, drug users, and the black and brown communities. The challenge was to destigmatize, to promote the human rights of those who only stood to be further marginalized if shunned and shamed. When it came to public health campaigns, human rights advocates argued, fear stigmatized and undermined the effort. A Canadian campaign against drunk driving showed the risks to others. When obesity became a public health crisis, and youth smoking rates and vaping experimentation were sounding alarm bells, public health campaigns once again adopted fear to try to shatter complacency. Obesity campaigns sought to stir parental dread about youth obesity. Evidence of the effectiveness of this fear-based approach mounted. Evidence, ethics and politics So, why not use fear to drive up vaccination rates and the use of masks, lockdowns and distancing now, at this moment of national fatigue? Why not sear into the national imagination images of makeshift morgues or of people dying alone, intubated in overwhelmed hospitals? Before we can answer these questions, we must first ask two others: Would fear be ethically acceptable in the context of COVID-19, and would it work? For people in high-risk groups – those who are older or have underlying conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness or death – the evidence on fear-based appeals suggests that hard-hitting campaigns can work. The strongest case for the efficacy of fear-based appeals comes from smoking: Emotional PSAs put out by organizations like the American Cancer Society beginning in the 1960s proved to be a powerful antidote to tobacco sales ads. Anti-tobacco crusaders found in fear a way to appeal to individuals’ self-interests. This CDC campaign used smokers’ stories as a warning. At this political moment, however, there are other considerations. Health officials have faced armed protesters outside their offices and homes. Many people seem to have lost the capacity to distinguish truth from falsehood. By instilling fear that government will go too far and erode civil liberties, some groups developed an effective political tool for overriding rationality in the face of science, even the evidence-based recommendations supporting face masks as protection against the coronavirus. Reliance on fear for public health messaging now could further erode trust in public health officials and scientists at a critical juncture. The nation desperately needs a strategy that can help break through pandemic denialism and through the politically charged environment, with its threatening and at times hysterical rhetoric that has created opposition to sound public health measures. Even if ethically warranted, fear-based tactics may be dismissed as just one more example of political manipulation and could carry as much risk as benefit. Instead, public health officials should boldly urge and, as they have during other crisis periods in the past, emphasize what has been sorely lacking: consistent, credible communication of the science at the national level.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: Amy Lauren Fairchild received funding from the Greenwall Foundation and the National Science Foundation. Ronald Bayer received funding from the Greenwall Foundation. .

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.