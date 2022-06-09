Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.19 bn | 3D Systems Corp. and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal additive manufacturing is the process of manufacturing metal components by laying down layers of metal-based materials based on the shape of the object. The metal additive manufacturing market has been segmented by application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Additive Manufacturing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The metal additive manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 7.19 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94% during the forecast period.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The metal additive manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The aerospace segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Aerospace companies are incorporating additive manufacturing into their production strategies for flexibility in engineering and design. Metal additive manufacturing is mainly used to produce different components such as engines, turbine parts, and interior cabin components.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The metal additive manufacturing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong footprint in various regions. They mainly focus on developing high-quality, innovative products for metal additive manufacturing. Well-established, prominent vendors are trying to remain competitive and gain market revenues by establishing a strong customer base across the world.

3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing solutions to semiconductor OEMs.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - The company offers industrial 3D printing along with traditional manufacturing.

General Electric Co. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing using Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology.

Materialise NV - The company offers serial production with 3D printing.

Norsk Titanium AS - The company offers Rapid plasma deposition platform along with MERKE IV production machine.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

