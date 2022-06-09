U.S. markets closed

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.19 bn | 3D Systems Corp. and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal additive manufacturing is the process of manufacturing metal components by laying down layers of metal-based materials based on the shape of the object. The metal additive manufacturing market has been segmented by application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Additive Manufacturing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Additive Manufacturing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The metal additive manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 7.19 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The metal additive manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The aerospace segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Aerospace companies are incorporating additive manufacturing into their production strategies for flexibility in engineering and design. Metal additive manufacturing is mainly used to produce different components such as engines, turbine parts, and interior cabin components.

Learn about the contribution of each segment. View our Sample Report

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The metal additive manufacturing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong footprint in various regions. They mainly focus on developing high-quality, innovative products for metal additive manufacturing. Well-established, prominent vendors are trying to remain competitive and gain market revenues by establishing a strong customer base across the world.

3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • 3D Systems Corp. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing solutions to semiconductor OEMs.

  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems - The company offers industrial 3D printing along with traditional manufacturing.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers metal additive manufacturing using Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology.

  • Materialise NV - The company offers serial production with 3D printing.

  • Norsk Titanium AS - The company offers Rapid plasma deposition platform along with MERKE IV production machine.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market vendors

Related Reports:

Centrifugal Compressor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-temperature Filters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium AS, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Tools and mold - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-additive-manufacturing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-19-bn---3d-systems-corp-and-eos-gmbh-electro-optical-systems-among-key-vendors--technavio-301563022.html

SOURCE Technavio

