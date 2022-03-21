U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.07
    +9.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,629.37
    -125.56 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.82
    +6.99 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.28
    -7.86 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.53
    +5.83 (+5.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1640
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,127.53
    -330.39 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.62
    +47.89 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Metal Additive Manufacturing Rebounds to Hit $18 Billion by 2032, Reports IDTechEx

·4 min read

BOSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many wondered how the metal additive manufacturing industry would fare after the upheaval brought by COVID-19. The pandemic significantly impacted a key target market for metal additive manufacturing - aviation. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions have led companies to re-evaluate their operations. Within this environment, how has metal additive manufacturing fared?

Caption: Metal Additive Manufacturing Infographic. Source: IDTechEx Research: Metal Additive Manufacturing 2022-2032: Technology and Market Outlook
Caption: Metal Additive Manufacturing Infographic. Source: IDTechEx Research: Metal Additive Manufacturing 2022-2032: Technology and Market Outlook

In IDTechEx's new report, "Metal Additive Manufacturing 2022-2032: Technology and Market Outlook", the metal 3D printing industry's current state has been comprehensively analyzed. IDTechEx finds that after the short-term loss caused by COVID-19, the metal additive manufacturing market has recovered to hit $18.5 billion by 2032.

With a CAGR of 18.8%, metal 3D printing is clearly a dynamic field. Finding the value-add use cases, from reducing the inventory of replacement parts to making complex production parts, is enabling wider adoption of metal AM across many key industries. Within this landscape, IDTechEx has identified several key trends influencing the metal AM market.

Lower-cost printers

Printers for established technologies like laser powder bed fusion or electron beam melting often cost $300K-$500K, with many exceeding $1 million. The high investment needed to engage in metal 3D printing creates high barriers to entry for SMEs. To lower this barrier to adoption, several companies like Xact Metal and One Click Metal have focused on making printers more affordable with price tags less than $100K.

Expanding materials portfolio

One factor limiting metal AM's penetration is the limited size of available metals for AM. Not only are relatively few high-performance metals available for demanding applications, but cost of metal powders often exceeds hundreds per kilo. To address this, materials start-ups are exploring high-performance metals like aluminum and alternative feedstock forms like pellets and slurries.

New entrants into binder jetting

Two major players, ExOne and voxeljet, have dominated the binder jetting space since its commercialization. However, the promise that metal binder jetting offers for high volume metal part production is leading more companies to launch their own binder jetting printers. Notably, this includes established companies like GE, HP, and Desktop Metal. IDTechEx expects to see the binder jetting landscape become more competitive in the medium-term.

The global supply chain and localized manufacturing

Skyrocketing shipping costs and worker shortages have contributed to disturbances in the global supply chain. This has renewed interest in localized manufacturing to mitigate risks when relying on global manufacturing. Within this environment, metal AM has received attention for facilitating localized manufacturing.

Continued innovation in printing processes

Established printing technologies like DED or EBM have well-known limitations, like slow build speeds or poor resolution, which limit their adoption in certain applications. These limitations have inspired start-ups to create their own variations on established technologies or to commercialize alternative technologies. The IDTechEx report examines the metal AM technology landscape with benchmarking studies that identify the limitations and opportunities for technology development in metal AM.

Contract manufacturers founded on proprietary printing technologies

The classic business model for 3D printing companies has been to manufacture and sell printers to customers. Several companies, mindful of issues with this strategy, have opted to use their proprietary printing technology exclusively for in-house part production. These contract manufacturers might bring new end-users to metal additive manufacturing by eliminating normal barriers for adoption, like high capital expenditure and the need for labor skilled in AM.

Market forecasts for Metal Additive Manufacturing

"Metal Additive Manufacturing 2022-2032: Technology and Market Outlook" forecasts future revenue, install base, and materials demand for the metal AM market while carefully segmenting the metal AM technology and materials market by 10 process categories and 9 metal material categories. Additionally, IDTechEx analyzes each metal printing technology and provides detailed discussion on the metal AM materials market.

For further information on this market including interview-based profiles of the main players, technology benchmarking studies, granular 10-year market forecasts, and application case-studies, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/MetalAM.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:

Metal AM 1 Shared with Dropbox Dropbox

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770402/Metal_Additive_Manufacturing.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555731/Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

IDTechEx Logo (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)
IDTechEx Logo (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-additive-manufacturing-rebounds-to-hit-18-billion-by-2032-reports-idtechex-301506726.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Market strategist: Bearish sentiment forming 'tradable bottom right now'

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks, market sentiment, and recession indicators.