Metal-air Battery Market to Reach USD 1,173 Million by 2028 - Powered by Growth in Demand for Electric Vehicles - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Metal-Air Battery Market finds that increasing demand for high-energy-density storage solutions and inherent properties of metal-air batteries is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing use of zinc-air batteries in electronic devices, the total global metal-air battery market is estimated to reach USD 1,173 Million by 2028, up from USD 466 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

Furthermore, the increasing shift toward green-energy sources is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global metal-air battery market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Metal-air Battery Market by Metal (Zinc-air, Lithium-air, Aluminum-air, Iron-air), by Voltage (Low (Below 12V), Medium (12V to 24V), High (Above 36V)), by Type (Primary Batteries, Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries), by ApplicationElectric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power, Others (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/metalair-battery-market-1135/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Substantial Growth in Demand for Electric Vehicles to Fuel Global Metal-air Battery Market

According to IEA, there were almost 10 million electric cars seen on the roads across the world at the end of 2020, and the registrations of electric cars increased by 41% in 2020, in spite of the pandemic-related downturn in car sales in which global car sales dropped by 16%. Furthermore, around 3 million electric cars were sold globally i.e., 4.6% sales share and Europe overtook the China as the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market for the first time. The electric bus and truck registrations reached global stocks of 600 000 and 31 000 respectively which was due to major expansion in key markets. Additionally, incentives to safeguard EV sales from the economic downturn some of the European countries increased their purchase incentives and China delayed the phase-out of its subsidy scheme. This increased sale has resulted in increase in demand for metal-air batteries as it offers higher range, energy density, safety, longer life-cycle among others for vehicles.

Growing Demand for High-Energy-Density Storage Solutions and Inherent Properties of Metal-Air Batteries to Stimulate the Market Growth

As stated by IEA, battery storage capacity rose to a record-high 5 GW in 2020. Gigawatt-scale additions were registered by China and the United States. The utility-scale installations expected to continue to dominate the industry and accounted for around two-thirds of total added capacity. This strong growth in China was owing to the increase in projects for renewable energy integration and the commissioning of delayed projects. China announced plans to install over 30 GW of energy storage by 2025 in July 2021. Furthermore, Great Britain’s National Grid Electricity System Operator is conducting a weekly auctioning trial and it also launched its Dynamic Containment frequency response service in October 2020. As the energy storage and its demand are increasing in various sectors the demand for metal-air batteries is also increasing.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/metalair-battery-market-1135/1

Benefits of Purchasing Metal-air Battery Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the storage and distribution industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metalair-battery-market-1135

The report on Metal-air Battery Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Metal-air Battery Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Metal-Air Battery Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing electric vehicle sales, rise in consumer electronics industries, and renewable energy industries across the region. Furthermore, high economic growth and rise in disposable income is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the metal-air battery market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of major players in the region. Additionally, the early adoption of advance technologies and rapid scale-up of energy storage are also expected to support the growth of the metal-air battery market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Metal-air Battery Market:

  • Arotech Corporation (US)

  • NantEnergy Inc. (US)

  • PolyPlus Battery Company (US)

  • Phinergy (Israel)

  • Log 9 Materials (India)

  • Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (Canada)

  • GP Batteries International Limited. (Hong Kong)

  • Arconic Inc. (US)

  • E-Stone Batteries B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (US)

  • Excellatron Solid State, LLC (US)

  • EnZinc (US)

  • Ionomr Innovations Inc. (Canada)

  • Minusquare (US)

  • Iskra (Slovenia)

  • Renata SA (Switzerland)

  • ACTXE Limited (China)

  • ZAF Energy Systems, MAL Research & Development Limited (UK)

  • Aqua Power Systems (Japan)

  • Phinergy Marine (Israel)

  • RiAlAiR Ltd. (UK)

  • Mag One Products Inc. (Canada)

  • e-Zn (Canada)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Metal-air Battery Market by Metal (Zinc-air, Lithium-air, Aluminum-air, Iron-air), by Voltage (Low (Below 12V), Medium (12V to 24V), High (Above 36V)), by Type (Primary Batteries, Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries), by Application Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power, Others (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/metal-air-battery-market-721412

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Metal-air Battery Market?

  • How will the Metal-air Battery Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Metal-air Battery Market?

  • What is the Metal-air Battery market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Metal-air Battery Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

March, 2020: Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced its first private sector deployment agreement with Digital Energy Corp to install a 100kW/1.5MWh Zinc-Air Energy Storage System in New York City. New York State Energy Research and Development Authority financially supported this project by investing C$2.5 million.

This market titled “Metal-air Battery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 466 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,173 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 13.2% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Metal- Zinc-air, Lithium-air, Aluminium-air
Voltage- Low (Below 12V), Medium (12V to 24V), High (Above 36V)
Type- Primary Batteries, Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries, {{segment_3_3}}
Application - Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power, Others- Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices1

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/metalair-battery-market-1135/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

