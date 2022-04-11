U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -26.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,510.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,177.00
    -150.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.40
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.06
    -2.20 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    +15.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.77
    +1.22 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3800
    +1.0600 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,192.89
    -418.36 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.24
    -37.36 (-3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.12
    -33.44 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The Metal Alloys Market slated to attain USD 466 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

The growth of the metal alloys market is driven by increasing need for new infrastructure and maintenance of existing construction spaces, soaring demand for metal-based structures, prominent R&D projects, strong automotive production, and expanding packaging sector, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Metal Alloys Market was estimated at USD 291 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach a valuation of around USD 466 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The latest report gives an in-depth assessment of the competitive scenario, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, top winning strategies, and major investment pockets.

Metal products are broadly adopted across several end-use industries, such as machinery & heavy equipment, transportation, construction, and packaging. A rising number of infrastructure development projects, along with increasing construction of colleges, residential buildings, schools, and commercial office spaces, is set to support product uptake. In addition, proliferating industrialization in emerging nations, as well as growth, can be based and flexible packaging sectors in these nations are primed to facilitate market growth through the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5235


Nickel alloys find extensive usage in the electronic & power, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors. Increasing demand for new generation aircraft as well as numerous ongoing projects to examine the behavior of nickel alloys in various environmental conditions, which is likely to enhance material consumption in the coming years. In 2021, the nickel alloys material segment exceeded a valuation of USD 10.5 billion and is slated to be valued at USD 14.5 billion by 2030 driven by prevalent product demand in several industries.

Meanwhile, the casting process segment held about 38% volumetric shares in 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 170 billion in revenue by 2030. Some commonly used metal alloys are nickel, stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, and cobalt. Certain advantages provided by metal alloy castings include near-net-shape components production and versatility. Alloy casting products like aluminum castings can sustain high operating temperatures better than other cast alloys. These factors are foreseen to foster a segmental outlook.

Key reasons for metal alloys market growth:

  1. Growing usage of nickel alloys.

  2. Rising demand for the casting process.

  3. High uptake in machinery applications.

  4. Surging prominence in the construction sector.

2030 forecasts show the ‘machinery’ segment retaining its dominance:

From the application perspective, the metal alloys market size from the machinery segment is speculated to grow at above 4.5% CAGR over the review timeline. Stainless steel alloys are utilized in various machinery on account of their unmatched hardness and strength, which makes them ideal for outdoor machines in harsh environmental conditions. Surging demand for machineries in the construction and industrial sectors is likely to boost segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

North America to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the North America metal alloys market is estimated to witness substantial growth to reach a valuation of more than USD 65 billion by 2030. The booming automotive and aerospace industries in the region are generating significant demand for aluminum alloys. Additionally, prominent R&D projects, coupled with notable product development, are anticipated to drive regional market growth in the future.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5235

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on metal alloys market:

After the onset of COVID-19, there was an upsurge in research efforts to examine the antiviral properties of metal products in combatting the novel coronavirus. To that effect, in February 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that some copper alloys could provide long-term efficacy against viruses like the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2. This bolstered the use of antimicrobial copper alloys in a wide array of surfaces like handrails and doorknobs, which has positively influenced market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some key firms in the global metal alloys industry are POSCO, Nippon Steel, Alcoa Corporation, Kobe Steel, Ltd., RUSAL, Jindal Stainless, Chalco, and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Rio Tinto, ArcelorMittal, and others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Boss Sees Room to Raise Prices, Cut Costs After Media Exit

    With the handoff of Warner Bros. and HBO, the company returns to focusing on core wireless and broadband services.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore

  • China Stocks Caught in Fresh Rout on Covid, Regulation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy for April (and Beyond)

    For me, unstoppable companies have the resilience, momentum, and wide-open opportunity to continue to grow for decades to come. Check out why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Digital Ocean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are their top choices to buy this month. Danny Vena (Nvidia): Let's be clear: When we're talking about unstoppable stocks, we're not saying there won't be fluctuations in the stock price, but rather that the business is positioned to outperform in its market for years to come.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    They'll be worth the wait for investors patient enough to give them the time they need to fully bloom.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • An Apple Hardware Subscription Could Change How People Think About iPhones—and the Stock

    Many iPhones are on 24-month payment plans, while the refresh cycle runs about three years, Deutsche Bank says. A hardware subscription model would likely change that.