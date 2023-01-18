U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,033.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,639.75
    +15.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.30
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.00
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -0.24 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1720
    +0.9640 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,199.97
    +70.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,862.81
    +11.78 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Size to Hit USD 13297.4 Million by 2030, at 7.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Equipment, Appliances, Aerospace, Electronic, Medical, Others) Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethanes, UV cures, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Information by Application, Resin Type and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach USD 13297.4 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The high-strength joining compounds that bind metal substrates are known as metal-bonding adhesives. The mechanical and thermal resistivity gives them the virtue of creating seamless connections between the two substrates. Metal bonding adhesives uniformly disperse the stress throughout the entire surface area, reducing it throughout the entire region. The market for metal bonding adhesives is likely to dominate the automotive and transportation sector, which is also predicted to rise rapidly. OEMs frequently utilize metal bonding adhesives in the automotive and transportation sectors to construct chassis, automobile exteriors, panel bonding, frameworks, and reinforcement for both light and heavy vehicle segments.

High-performance adhesives or glues that are typically employed in carpentry or for specific carving workings are metal bonding adhesives. Apart from that, they occasionally find employment in fashion and jewelry-making applications. They are typically employed in complex artwork and compositions. Cyanoacrylate is one of the most well-known adhesives on the market. This is one of the most well-known and well-established types of metal-bonding adhesives. They not only join metals but also ensure that the joining lasts for a long time. The most popular uses in the automobile sector are exterior panels and panel bonding. The automobile industry has experienced good development over the previous ten years, but recently the pace has slowed.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5398


Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 13297.4 Million

CAGR

7.3% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application, Resin Type and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing preference for high-performance adhesives in various applications

An increase in demand from the automotive and transportation sectors


Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent contenders in the metal bonding adhesives market are:

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • BASF SE

  • Sika AG

  • Henkel AG

  • Arkema

  • Huntsman International LLC.

  • Dow Chemicals

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • 3M

  • Ashland

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

In the upcoming years, there may be growth prospects for the metal bonding adhesives market due to the rising demand for lightweight, low-carbon-emitting automobiles and low VOC, eco-friendly, and sustainable metal bonding adhesives. The market for metal bonding adhesives is anticipated to increase considerably more soon, but rigid and time-consuming governing laws may present a new problem. The increase in demand in the automotive, transportation, and industrial applications is one of the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the metal bonding adhesives market during the forecast period. Additionally, it is projected that the growing demand for metal bonding adhesives in several developing nations would further fuel the market's expansion.

Market Restraints:

However, the fluctuation in raw material prices and the present economic recession is impacting the sales of metal bonding adhesives, which is further anticipated to restrain the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, the development of the market for metal bonding adhesives may be further hampered by the rigid and time-consuming controlling laws.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages) on Metal Bonding Adhesives https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metal-bonding-adhesives-market-5398


COVID 19 Analysis

The epidemic has hurt the demand for metal bonding adhesives. This can be linked to the enormous interruptions made in each company's manufacturing and supply-chain operations by the different precautionary closings and regulations implemented by regulatory agencies worldwide. Additionally, consumer demand has fallen as people are now keener to cut non-essential expenses from their expenditures, as this outbreak has negatively impacted the general economic condition of most people. The elements above are predicted to negatively impact the worldwide market's revenue trajectory throughout the forecast year. However, it is projected that the global metal bonding adhesives market will recover once the pertinent governing bodies lift these imposed lockdowns.

Market Segmentation

By resin type, the market includes epoxy, acrylic, polyurethanes, and UV cures. By application, the market includes automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, appliances, aerospace, electronics, and medical.


Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5398


Regional Insights

Due to the rising demand for technologically advanced consumer devices and China's dominance of the market, which produces most of the world's automobiles, the Asia-Pacific metal bonding adhesives market is predicted to grow significantly and at the fastest rate. A major factor driving the rise in demand for metal bonding adhesives in the region is the relocation of manufacturing hubs due to the availability of cheap labor and raw materials in countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. Increased investments by multinational corporations in the industrial and electronics sectors also accompany this. As the automotive and construction industries in the region develop, there will likely be greater demand for metal bonding adhesives in North America.

The North American industry for metal bonding adhesives is anticipated to expand due to stringent regulations and growing environmental concerns. The market for metal bonding adhesives is expected to expand even further with increased investments in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, and chemical sectors. Over the projected period, it is expected that the Middle East and Africa's metal bonding adhesive markets will expand significantly. The building and construction industry, including luxury furnishings and permanent houses, is experiencing an increased demand for bonding adhesives. The market is expanding due to additional factors such as increased urbanization and modernization. The European market contributed a large portion of global revenue. The European market is being driven by the rise in the requirement for bonding adhesives in the building and construction sector, which includes permanent houses and upscale furnishings.


Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5398


Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market, By Type (Adipates, Benzoates, Trimillitates), Application (Flooring & Wall Covering, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cable, Toys & Childcare Article), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Thiochemical Market, By Product Type (Mercaptans, Sulfide & Polysulfides, Sulfonyls, Thioglycolics, Sulfates & Sulfites, Others), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Animal Nutrition, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, Electrical & Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Ultra-thin Glass Market Information: By Manufacturing Process (Float, Fusion), By Thickness (&lt; 0.1 mm, 0.1-0.5 mm), By Application (Touch Panel Display, Semiconductors) and By End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive) - Forecast till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.