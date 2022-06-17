U.S. markets closed

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Cans Market Report for Food and Beverage Industry analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. The metal cans market for food and beverage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market value is set to grow by USD 9.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing

Metal Cans Market Driver for Food and Beverage Industry

  • Increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans:

Metal Cans Market Trend for Food and Beverage Industry

  • Rise in adoption of reusable packaging:

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by End-user (beverage and food).

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End user:

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Report Covers the Following Areas:

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA).

Regional Market Outlook

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging among consumers is due to the rising concerns about environmental pollution and the increasing number of new food and beverage launches in metal cans. This will facilitate the metal cans market for food and beverage market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry vendors

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 9.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Ardagh Group SA

  • 10.5 Ball Corp.

  • 10.6 Berlin Packaging LLC

  • 10.7 COFCO Corp.

  • 10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 J.L. Clark

  • 10.11 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

  • 10.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-cans-market-for-food-and-beverage-industry-by-end-user-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301568937.html

SOURCE Technavio

