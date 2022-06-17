Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Cans Market Report for Food and Beverage Industry analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. The metal cans market for food and beverage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market value is set to grow by USD 9.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by End-user (beverage and food).

Segmentation by End user:

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA).

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging among consumers is due to the rising concerns about environmental pollution and the increasing number of new food and beverage launches in metal cans. This will facilitate the metal cans market for food and beverage market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry vendors

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 Ball Corp.

10.6 Berlin Packaging LLC

10.7 COFCO Corp.

10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.9 Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

10.10 J.L. Clark

10.11 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

10.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

