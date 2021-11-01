Metal Casting Market to Grow by USD 4.83 bn|Evolving Opportunities with Acast and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Metal Casting Market by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the metal casting market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.83 billion.

The increasing adoption of x-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency and increasing adoption of automation in the die casting process are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as significant energy-consuming technology increase overall production costs will challenge market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for metal casting in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Metal Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.83 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acast, Alcast Co., Alcoa Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buhler AG, Form Technologies, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ryobi Die Casting Inc., Stahl Specialty Co., and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

