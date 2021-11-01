Metal Casting Market to Grow by USD 4.83 bn|Evolving Opportunities with Acast and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Casting Market by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the metal casting market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.83 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increasing adoption of x-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency and increasing adoption of automation in the die casting process are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as significant energy-consuming technology increase overall production costs will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download a FREE Sample Report right now!
North America will be the leading region with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for metal casting in North America.
View our sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Metal Caps and Closures Market -The metal caps and closures market has the potential to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%. Download a free sample now!
Metal Cans Market -The metal cans market size for the food and beverage industry is expected to reach a value of USD 9.78 billion, at a CAGR of 3.61%, during 2021-2025.Download a free sample now!
Metal Casting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.29%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.83 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acast, Alcast Co., Alcoa Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buhler AG, Form Technologies, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ryobi Die Casting Inc., Stahl Specialty Co., and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-casting-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-83-bnevolving-opportunities-with-acast-and-toshiba-machine-co-ltd--17000-technavio-reports-301411289.html
SOURCE Technavio