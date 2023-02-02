U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,112.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,584.50
    +170.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.52
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.80
    +28.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.87 (+3.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.60
    -1.80 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7790
    -0.1460 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,834.22
    +745.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.10
    +301.42 (+124.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.79
    +48.68 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Metal Cutting Gas Market to Garner $4.0 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

The surge in population coupled with rapid urbanization has surged the growth of the construction sector, where metal-cutting gases are popularly used for cutting, welding, and designing various steel materials. This factor drives the growth of the global metal cutting gas market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metal Cutting Gas Market By Gas Type (Acetylene, Propylene, Natural Gas, Propane, Others), By End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Metal and Metal Fabrication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global metal cutting gas industry generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

The surge in population coupled with rapid urbanization has surged the growth of the construction sector in both developed and developing economies, where metal-cutting gases are popularly used in the construction industry for cutting, welding, and designing various steel materials. This factor drives the growth of the global metal cutting gas market. However, lack of technical expertise and adoption of high-range advanced metal cutting machinery restrict the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for processing carbon and low alloy from aerospace, automotive, metal fabrication, and industrial sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32257

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global metal cutting gas market, owing to fluctuation in the prices of metal cutting gas products during the lockdown.

  • In addition, decreases in the potential sales of automotive and metal cutting industry had affected the market negatively. For instance, according to an article published by the Economics Times in January 2021, India's crude steel output fell 10.6 per cent to 99.6 million tons in 2020.

  • However, the rise in demand for construction, automotive, manufacturing units, and increasing focus on an escalating economic recovery across the globe has supported the metal cutting gas market in 2021.

  • In addition, increase in the potential sales of automotive industry in 2021 has driven the market post COVID-19. For instance, according to data revealed by the StatCan, Canada's automotive sector has increased by around 6.5% in 2021 as compared to 2020, owing to surge in import and export activities.

The acetylene segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on gas type, the acetylene segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting gas market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Among all other gases, acetylene can produce the hottest flame owing to which it is widely used in industrial applications.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32257

The metal and metal fabrication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the metal and metal fabrication segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global metal cutting gas market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Ongoing infrastructure activities and increase in the usage of prefabricated structures in the construction industry are accelerating the segment growth. However, the aerospace segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global metal cutting gas market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Several manufacturers have increased the production capacities for metal cutting gases. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has launched Indane NANOCUT that enhances the efficiency of LPG as cutting gas in terms of high flame temperature, low oxygen consumption, and reduces cylinder inventory, thereby leading to the better economy to the user. This innovative product launch is expected to drive the overall potential sales of metal cutting gas market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Total Energies SE,

  • Hornet Cutting Systems,

  • Ador Welding Limited,

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited,

  • LEVSTAL,

  • NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION,

  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd,

  • Haco,

  • Brothers gas

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-cutting-gas-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Metal Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Silicon Metal Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Metal Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

Noble Gas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Specialty Gas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ 
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg    

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-cutting-gas-market-to-garner-4-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301737285.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, S

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNatio

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

    Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

  • Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lannett (LCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.07% and 10.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Altria stock gets boost following $1 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classifie