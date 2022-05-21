Metal Cutting Tools Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Size, Share, By Product and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Cutting Tools Market value is set to grow by USD 4.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries is notably driving the metal cutting tools market growth and rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC will be the key trend in near future.
Moreover, the market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Market Dynamics
Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the metal cutting tools market is the increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries. Metal forming plays a crucial role in the automotive and aerospace and defense industries. The metal forming process will become a highly valuable service for OEMs, owing to the current focus on lean manufacturing and enhanced operational efficiency through various measures such as cost-cutting. The increasing investments in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries will drive the global metal sawing machine market.
Market Trend
The rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC is another major factor supporting the metal cutting tools market share growth. Infrastructure planning in developing economies such as India and Indonesia will boost the growth of the global power tools market. Smart Cities Mission, Make in India initiative, and Housing for All programs are expected to trigger construction activities in India. Under the Smart Cities Mission initiative, the cities include capitals and major cities of states where each city would be receiving millions of dollars in the first two years to improve the infrastructure.
Company Profiles
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AMADA Co. Ltd.
Berkenhoff GmbH
Colfax Corp.
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
FANUC Corp.
Gedik Kaynak AS
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Sandvik AB
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
The metal cutting tools market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Market Segmentation
By Product- The metal cutting tools market share growth by the milling tools segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography- 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for metal cutting tools in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of construction activities in emerging countries and the rising government spending on the development of infrastructure will facilitate the metal cutting tools market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.00
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMADA Co. Ltd., Berkenhoff GmbH, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, FANUC Corp., Gedik Kaynak AS, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik AB, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
