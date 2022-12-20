Metal-cutting tools market: Growth opportunities led by AMADA Co. Ltd, Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal cutting tools market size is forecast to increase by USD 5753.56 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.91%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries, the rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC, and the increasing need to develop superior-quality products.
Technavio categorizes the global metal-cutting tools market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools)
Milling tools: The market share growth by the milling tools segment will be significant during the forecast period. The milling tools are used in milling machines. Milling cutters are classified into several types, including slitting cutters, milling cutters, end mills, and gear cutters. Several factors, such as the disruption in the supply of raw materials required to create milling cutters, as well as the unavailability of workers in milling cutter manufacturing plants, drove down milling cutter output volume. However, due to widespread vaccination programs, this scenario changed in 2021, and the market is experiencing positive development. As a result, the milling tools segment is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this metal-cutting tools market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal-cutting tools market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the metal-cutting tools market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the metal-cutting tools market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal-cutting tools market vendors
Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
178
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5753.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.9
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global metal cutting tools market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Milling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Other tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.
12.4 Berkenhoff GmbH
12.5 Colfax Corp.
12.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd
12.7 FANUC Corp.
12.8 Gedik Welding Inc
12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
12.10 IPG Photonics Corp.
12.11 Jenoptik AG
12.12 Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd
12.13 Kobe Steel Ltd.
12.14 Laserline GmbH
12.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
12.16 Sandvik Coromant
12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
