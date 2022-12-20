Metal-cutting tools market: Growth opportunities led by AMADA Co. Ltd, Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal cutting tools market size is forecast to increase by USD 5753.56 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.91%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries, the rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC, and the increasing need to develop superior-quality products.

Technavio categorizes the global metal-cutting tools market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools)

Milling tools: The market share growth by the milling tools segment will be significant during the forecast period. The milling tools are used in milling machines. Milling cutters are classified into several types, including slitting cutters, milling cutters, end mills, and gear cutters. Several factors, such as the disruption in the supply of raw materials required to create milling cutters, as well as the unavailability of workers in milling cutter manufacturing plants, drove down milling cutter output volume. However, due to widespread vaccination programs, this scenario changed in 2021, and the market is experiencing positive development. As a result, the milling tools segment is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5753.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal cutting tools market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Milling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

12.4 Berkenhoff GmbH

12.5 Colfax Corp.

12.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd

12.7 FANUC Corp.

12.8 Gedik Welding Inc

12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.10 IPG Photonics Corp.

12.11 Jenoptik AG

12.12 Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd

12.13 Kobe Steel Ltd.

12.14 Laserline GmbH

12.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.16 Sandvik Coromant

12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

