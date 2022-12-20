U.S. markets closed

Metal-cutting tools market: Growth opportunities led by AMADA Co. Ltd, Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal cutting tools market size is forecast to increase by USD 5753.56 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.91%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries, the rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC, and the increasing need to develop superior-quality products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global metal-cutting tools market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools)

  • Milling tools: The market share growth by the milling tools segment will be significant during the forecast period. The milling tools are used in milling machines. Milling cutters are classified into several types, including slitting cutters, milling cutters, end mills, and gear cutters. Several factors, such as the disruption in the supply of raw materials required to create milling cutters, as well as the unavailability of workers in milling cutter manufacturing plants, drove down milling cutter output volume. However, due to widespread vaccination programs, this scenario changed in 2021, and the market is experiencing positive development. As a result, the milling tools segment is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the metal-cutting tools market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The industrial robotics services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,429.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others), end-user (healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverages, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The industrial heat pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 666.06 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others), type (air-to-air heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, water source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this metal-cutting tools market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal-cutting tools market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the metal-cutting tools market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the metal-cutting tools market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal-cutting tools market vendors

Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5753.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.9

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Berkenhoff GmbH, CERATIZIT SA, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Gedik Welding Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Manufacturing Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sandvik Coromant, Schlatter Industries AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global metal cutting tools market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Milling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Other tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Berkenhoff GmbH

  • 12.5 Colfax Corp.

  • 12.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd

  • 12.7 FANUC Corp.

  • 12.8 Gedik Welding Inc

  • 12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 12.10 IPG Photonics Corp.

  • 12.11 Jenoptik AG

  • 12.12 Jinan SENFENG Technology Co. Ltd

  • 12.13 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 12.14 Laserline GmbH

  • 12.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.16 Sandvik Coromant

  • 12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2023-2027
Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-cutting-tools-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-amada-co-ltd-amalgamations-group-berkenhoff-gmbh---technavio-301705309.html

SOURCE Technavio

