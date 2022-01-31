Metal Detector Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Innovations in technology and features to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC for the metal detector market. China is the key market for metal detectors in the region. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The metal detector market estimates a market value of USD 160.56 million from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the market is to progress at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.



Attractive Opportunities in Metal Detector Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Metal Detector Market: Rising technological innovations and features to drive growth

Innovative products are being developed by many vendors in the market to fulfill the existing market demand. There are latest innovations in the metal detectors such as wireless audio, integrated GPS, and weatherproof platforms. Moreover, many companies in the market are focused on enhancing security features by developing and implementing advanced technological solutions. Thus, the innovations in technology and features are estimated to drive the metal detector market growth during the forecast period.

Metal Detector Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the metal detector market by Product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search), Application (security and hobby), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The metal detector market share growth by the walk-through segment will be significant for revenue generation. Walk-through metal detectors are used to screen individuals for weapons and other concealed contrabands. Moreover, metal detectors employed in the transportation sector must assure the security required by competent authorities. Also, these walk-through metal detectors are mainly deployed in high throughput areas such as airports, shopping malls, event venues, and other commercial buildings. Additionally, the growth in the infrastructure across the developed and developing countries is authorizing them to integrate walk-through metal detectors at more locations for safety purposes.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the metal detector market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

