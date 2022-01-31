U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Metal Detector Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Innovations in technology and features to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC for the metal detector market. China is the key market for metal detectors in the region. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The metal detector market estimates a market value of USD 160.56 million from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the market is to progress at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Metal Detector Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Request a Free Sample Report

Metal Detector Market: Rising technological innovations and features to drive growth
Innovative products are being developed by many vendors in the market to fulfill the existing market demand. There are latest innovations in the metal detectors such as wireless audio, integrated GPS, and weatherproof platforms. Moreover, many companies in the market are focused on enhancing security features by developing and implementing advanced technological solutions. Thus, the innovations in technology and features are estimated to drive the metal detector market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Download the Free Sample Report

Metal Detector Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the metal detector market by Product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search), Application (security and hobby), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The metal detector market share growth by the walk-through segment will be significant for revenue generation. Walk-through metal detectors are used to screen individuals for weapons and other concealed contrabands. Moreover, metal detectors employed in the transportation sector must assure the security required by competent authorities. Also, these walk-through metal detectors are mainly deployed in high throughput areas such as airports, shopping malls, event venues, and other commercial buildings. Additionally, the growth in the infrastructure across the developed and developing countries is authorizing them to integrate walk-through metal detectors at more locations for safety purposes.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the metal detector market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request the Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:
Sensor Market -The sensor market share is expected to increase by USD 219.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%. Download a free sample now!

Sensor Market for Smartphones Market -The sensor market share for smartphones market is expected to increase by USD 634.54 million from 2020 to 2025, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29%. Download a free sample now!

Metal Detector Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 160.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-3.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-detector-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacinnovations-in-technology-and-features-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301470662.html

SOURCE Technavio

