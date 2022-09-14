ReportLinker

Major players in the metal embossing machine market are Nanjing Harsle Machine, Pannier, Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works, Zhengzhou Ellsen Machinery Equipment, Alliance Machine & Engraving, Yuri Roll Machine Co.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Embossing Machine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319511/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Anhui LIFU Machinery Technology, Identification Systems Group, Dynamick Print Solution, The Bradbury Co. Inc., Botou Yangcheng Cold Forming Machine Co., Ltd., AL-FATTAH Integrated Solutions, and Big City Manufacturing.



The global metal embossing machine market is expected to grow from $50.22 billion in 2021 to $52.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The metal embossing machine market is expected to grow to $62.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The metal embossing machine market consists of sales of metal embossing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in embossing metal sheets with rollers to suit the need for customized or pre-defined patterns.Metal embossing refers to a metal stamping technology that is used to create a three-dimensional pattern on metal plates or sheets.



Steel embossing machines, sheet metal embossing machines, automatic metal embossing machines, and metal embossing machines are the most common metal embossing machines.



The main types of metal embossing machines are manual embossing and automatic embossing.Manual embossing refers to manual or hand-held marking equipment and is simple to work.



They allow for speedy stamping or embossing of aluminum, brass, and stainless-steel tags, nameplates and checks with a steel die. The different applications include automotive materials, home appliances, building materials, and others and are used in low and medium volume and high volume.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal embossing machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the metal embossing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The metal embossing machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metal embossing machine market statistics, including metal embossing machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metal embossing machine market share, detailed metal embossing machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metal embossing machine industry. This metal embossing machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in industrial manufacturing of machines and metal components is expected to propel the growth of the metal embossing machine market going forward.Industrial manufacturing of machines and metal components refers to the manufacture of all mechanical machinery for use in mining, manufacturing, energy, and construction sectors, domestic appliances, and consumer electronics.



The increase in demand for products from these sectors results in an increase in industrial manufacturing where metal embossing is heavily used. For instance, according to S&P Global, a US-based publicly traded company, the total US metal production in 2021 increased by 23% Year-On-Year, reaching an estimated $33.8 billion. Therefore, the increase in industrial manufacturing of machines and metal components will drive the growth of the metal embossing machine market.



Innovation product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal embossing machine market.Major companies operating in the metal embossing machine sector are introducing new products for gaining a competitive advantage over other competitors.



For instance, in January 2019, Card Imaging Manager (CIM), an Italy-based metal tag embossers and plastic card printing systems producer launched ME 500 CR80.ME 500 CR80 is a metal tag embossing solution developed for component and production line identification and traceability applications and is suitable for any working environment even the most difficult.



The ME 500 CR80 is equipped with a built-in Linux-based CPU and an industrial spill-proof membrane keyboard that allows the machine to work completely stand-alone without a PC. This launch represents another step forward for CIM’s product portfolio.



In May 2021, Stanley Spring and Stamping, a US-based manufacturer of custom fabricated springs, stampings, wire forms, fasteners, and assemblies acquired Precision Forming and Stamping for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition Stanley Spring and Stamping aim to strengthen their stamping capabilities.



Precision Forming and Stamping is a US-based manufacturer of metal stampings machines and flat springs for the automotive, electrical, HVAC, and medical industries and offers four-slide and multi-slide metal stampings.



The countries covered in the metal embossing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319511/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



