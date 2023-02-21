Metal Fabricators SC Engineering Company Meets High-Quality Metal Fabrications Standards of Global Customers

West Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Columbia, South Carolina -

Carolina Fabricators Inc. has been delivering top-notch metal fabrication services and machining of custom products to various industries around the world since 1993.

Known globally as a trusted, secure, and reliable supplier of industrial products, Carolina Fabricator Inc. (CFI) is an engineering company specializing in custom fabrication and machining with a tradition of excellence.

South Carolina companies searching for “metal fabricators near me” will quickly be directed to the company’s massive 55,000-square-foot fabrication plant in the heart of West Columbia, SC. As a custom machining shop, CFI specializes in projects of all sizes, from large and complex modular skids to small precision-machined components.

The company's hands-on team approach results in the consistent delivery of increased value to its customers. As experts in their field, CFI follows a strict quality assurance program to ensure the highest standards of machined products.

CFI has built a reputation for providing advanced, time-critical, custom metal fabrication and machining solutions to large organizations. The United States Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and commercial nuclear power plant owners count among its top-tier customers.

The oil and gas industry is another large industry that looks to CFI for durable machined components that can withstand the extremely high pressure and temperature conditions associated with petrochemical processing plants. CFI helps global companies in this industry maintain plant performance and productivity through its range of parts and applications. These products include bearing shells, shaft sleeves, piping, processing skids, skid automation, and more.

For more information, visit https://carolinafab.com/

CFI employs advanced technology and calibrated measuring instruments in its machining process. Its use of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology ensures process efficiency and consistent quality. These machines allow CFI to provide high-quality solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, woodworking, and metalworking.

Story continues

CNC machines are computer-controlled automated machinery that performs a range of tasks using numerical data to guide cutting and shaping processes. They offer accuracy in cutting, drilling, milling, and turning, making them an essential tool in modern manufacturing. The ability to stop working as soon as any deficiency or error is traced leads to higher efficiency and prevents material wastage.

CFI also specializes in exotic alloy welding which plays a crucial role in numerous industrial operations due to the ability to produce a durable bond capable of resisting corrosion, fatigue, and other environmental factors. It is a highly specialized form of welding that uses unique techniques and alloy materials to bind metals with specific properties. It is often used for parts that operate in high-stress environments and industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, and power generation, where the strength and durability of the welding material are critical.

CFI is a top provider of metal fabrication services, serving industries globally with custom products made to the highest standards. It has the capacity to handle projects of any size, from complete turnkey solutions to small precision process components. Each project begins with a thorough and systematic engineering strategy that solves design problems and optimizes fabrication techniques.

The company’s reputation for high-quality, expertise in metal fabrication and machining, and strict quality assurance program make it a trusted and reliable supplier bar none.

About the Company:

Carolina Fabrications Inc. delivers quality metal fabrication and machining services to customers in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, nuclear energy, and automobiles. With a team of highly skilled professionals led by Brad Hughes and supporting managers, the company has a proven track record of commitment to excellence. As a leader in the metal fabrication industry, CFI's expertise makes it the best choice for industrial operations and processes involving metal fabrication and welding. Customers can reach out to the company's office from Monday to Friday between 7 AM and 5 PM.

###

For more information about Carolina Fabricators, Inc, contact the company here:



Carolina Fabricators, Inc

Brad Hughes

(803) 794-4906

phalligan@carolinafab.com

3831 US-321, West Columbia, SC 29172, USA

CONTACT: Brad Hughes



