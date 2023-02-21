U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,001.38
    -77.71 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,176.07
    -650.62 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,505.42
    -281.85 (-2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.67
    -53.69 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8900
    +0.6300 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,543.61
    -269.84 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.75
    -8.52 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Metal Fabricators SC Engineering Company Meets High-Quality Metal Fabrications Standards of Global Customers

Carolina Fabricators, Inc
·3 min read

West Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Columbia, South Carolina -

Carolina Fabricators Inc. has been delivering top-notch metal fabrication services and machining of custom products to various industries around the world since 1993.

Known globally as a trusted, secure, and reliable supplier of industrial products, Carolina Fabricator Inc. (CFI) is an engineering company specializing in custom fabrication and machining with a tradition of excellence.

South Carolina companies searching for “metal fabricators near me” will quickly be directed to the company’s massive 55,000-square-foot fabrication plant in the heart of West Columbia, SC. As a custom machining shop, CFI specializes in projects of all sizes, from large and complex modular skids to small precision-machined components.

The company's hands-on team approach results in the consistent delivery of increased value to its customers. As experts in their field, CFI follows a strict quality assurance program to ensure the highest standards of machined products.

CFI has built a reputation for providing advanced, time-critical, custom metal fabrication and machining solutions to large organizations. The United States Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and commercial nuclear power plant owners count among its top-tier customers.

The oil and gas industry is another large industry that looks to CFI for durable machined components that can withstand the extremely high pressure and temperature conditions associated with petrochemical processing plants. CFI helps global companies in this industry maintain plant performance and productivity through its range of parts and applications. These products include bearing shells, shaft sleeves, piping, processing skids, skid automation, and more.

For more information, visit https://carolinafab.com/

CFI employs advanced technology and calibrated measuring instruments in its machining process. Its use of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology ensures process efficiency and consistent quality. These machines allow CFI to provide high-quality solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, woodworking, and metalworking.

CNC machines are computer-controlled automated machinery that performs a range of tasks using numerical data to guide cutting and shaping processes. They offer accuracy in cutting, drilling, milling, and turning, making them an essential tool in modern manufacturing. The ability to stop working as soon as any deficiency or error is traced leads to higher efficiency and prevents material wastage.

CFI also specializes in exotic alloy welding which plays a crucial role in numerous industrial operations due to the ability to produce a durable bond capable of resisting corrosion, fatigue, and other environmental factors. It is a highly specialized form of welding that uses unique techniques and alloy materials to bind metals with specific properties. It is often used for parts that operate in high-stress environments and industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, and power generation, where the strength and durability of the welding material are critical.

CFI is a top provider of metal fabrication services, serving industries globally with custom products made to the highest standards. It has the capacity to handle projects of any size, from complete turnkey solutions to small precision process components. Each project begins with a thorough and systematic engineering strategy that solves design problems and optimizes fabrication techniques.

The company’s reputation for high-quality, expertise in metal fabrication and machining, and strict quality assurance program make it a trusted and reliable supplier bar none.

About the Company:

Carolina Fabrications Inc. delivers quality metal fabrication and machining services to customers in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, nuclear energy, and automobiles. With a team of highly skilled professionals led by Brad Hughes and supporting managers, the company has a proven track record of commitment to excellence. As a leader in the metal fabrication industry, CFI's expertise makes it the best choice for industrial operations and processes involving metal fabrication and welding. Customers can reach out to the company's office from Monday to Friday between 7 AM and 5 PM.

###

For more information about Carolina Fabricators, Inc, contact the company here:

Carolina Fabricators, Inc
Brad Hughes
(803) 794-4906
phalligan@carolinafab.com
3831 US-321, West Columbia, SC 29172, USA

CONTACT: Brad Hughes


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • Biden admin won't veto ITC's Apple Watch import ban ruling

    (Reuters) -The Biden Administration has decided not to overrule a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that could block imports of Apple Inc's Apple Watches for infringing AliveCor Inc patents related to heart monitoring, AliveCor said Tuesday. An AliveCor spokesperson said the office of the U.S. Trade Representative told the company it would not veto the decision. Any ITC ban is still on hold while Apple and AliveCor continue to clash over the patents.

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Elon Musk Cites Jury Verdict Over Tesla Tweets in SEC Battle

    Elon Musk has filed legal paperwork to parlay a recent court victory over his tweets in 2018 about potentially taking Tesla private into a win also in a long-running legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Musk has been trying to scrap a settlement he reached with securities regulators in 2018 that required some of his tweets be preapproved. The unusual settlement came after the SEC alleged that Mr. Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets that weren’t truthful.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.