Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2026, Large-scale Industrial Automation Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal forming machine tools market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The large-scale industrial automation worldwide, rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools, and demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, fluctuating raw material prices, growth of the second-hand machine market, and increased use of non-metals such as plastic and carbon fiber will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metal forming machine tools market report covers the following areas:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market size

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market trends

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market industry analysis

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Accurpress Product Sales

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Andritz AG

Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

CINCINNATI Inc.

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

DMG MORI Co Ltd

Haas Automation Inc.

Hyundai Wia Corp.

JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Lodesani and Carreri Srl

Machine Tools India Ltd.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal forming machine tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal forming machine tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal forming machine tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal forming machine tools market vendors

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co Ltd, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Machine Tools India Ltd., MetalForming Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

10.5 Andritz AG

10.6 DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

10.7 DMG MORI Co Ltd

10.8 Komatsu Ltd.

10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

10.10 Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

