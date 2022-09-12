U.S. markets closed

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2026, Large-scale Industrial Automation Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal forming machine tools market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The large-scale industrial automation worldwide, rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools, and demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
However, fluctuating raw material prices, growth of the second-hand machine market, and increased use of non-metals such as plastic and carbon fiber will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metal forming machine tools market report covers the following areas:

  • Metal Forming Machine Tools Market size

  • Metal Forming Machine Tools Market trends

  • Metal Forming Machine Tools Market industry analysis

This study identifies the government initiatives to promote the machine tools industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metal forming machine tools market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

  • Accurpress Product Sales

  • AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • Andritz AG

  • Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

  • CINCINNATI Inc.

  • DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

  • DMG MORI Co Ltd

  • Haas Automation Inc.

  • Hyundai Wia Corp.

  • JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Lodesani and Carreri Srl

  • Machine Tools India Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metal forming machine tools market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metal forming machine tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metal forming machine tools market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal forming machine tools market vendors

Related Reports:

Industrial Safety Integrated Components Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial safety integrated components market share is expected to increase by USD 2.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%.

Waste Heat Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste heat recovery market share is expected to increase by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co Ltd, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Machine Tools India Ltd., MetalForming Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Andritz AG

  • 10.6 DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

  • 10.7 DMG MORI Co Ltd

  • 10.8 Komatsu Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

  • 10.10 Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

