Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 9.80 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 12.00% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Metal injection Molding (MIM) Market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The top-notch Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market research report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. While preparing this market analysis report, a few of the attributes that have been adopted include the highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and the most up-to-date technology. The report offers a wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export. The winning Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market report also assesses the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

The global metal injection molding (MIM) market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Download a Sample Copy of the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-metal-injection-molding-mim-market

Metal Injection molding, also known as MIM technology, is a metalworking manufacturing technology. It is a process that is done by mixing the binder material to create a feedstock that is used to produce the final product. It can eliminate several product finishing steps and make it possible to produce different parts of complex shapes with high precision at minimal costs. It is used in various applications such as electronics, power tools and others.

Metal injection molding (MIM) is rising in demand across various industries, extensively in automotive, electrical and electronics. Metal injection molding is gaining traction in the electronics industry as the industry's demand for small and complex parts grows, as does the demand for miniaturization of electronic devices. The global metal injection molding market is being fueled by the exponential growth of the automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China.

Opportunities for Players:

  • Technical advancements and enhanced designs

The MIM manufacturing process allows for achieving the highest precision in the finished product regardless of the complexity of its design. It also allows producing components with precise tolerances. Compared to traditional metalworking technologies, MIM design is flexible and almost unlimited. this factor gives the ultimate freedom to the product designer in order to customize teir own designed patterns. Moroever, larger MIM parts can also be produced (weighing up to 453g). Additionally, any structure or shape can be achieved using using metal injection moulding. This factor is creating significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Metal Injection molding market are:

  • ASH Industries (U.S.)

  • Rockleigh Industries. (U.S.)

  • Molex Group LLC (U.S.)

  • Schunk Sintermetalltechnik GmbH (Germany)

  • Medicines Patent Pool (Switzerland)

  • Sandvik AB (Sweden)

  • TEKNA. (China)

  • PSM Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

  • GKN Powder Metallurgy (India)

  • Advanced Powder Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Alpha Precision Group (U.S.)

  • CMG Technologies (U.K.)

  • Epson Atmix Corporation (Japan)

  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Smith Metal Products. (U.S.)

  • Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG (Switzerland)

  • INDO-MIM (India)

Recent Developments

  • In 2021, metal powder products announced that it had completed the acquisition of Proform Powdered Metals, based in U.S. It is a leading provider of high-quality sintered bronze bearings and spacers.

Get the Full PDF Research Report to Explore More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-metal-injection-molding-mim-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Market Drivers: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

  • Numerous benefits of wood grain powder coating

Metal injection molding (MIM) technique is a huge time saver and cost-efficient metalworking process compared to traditional manufacturing methods. The technology reduces the product development cycle and does not require expensive multistage machining operations for functioning. It further provides complex product designs for metal parts. It also allows producing components with complex shapes and precise tolerances. Additionally, it provides the customer with the highest density, tolerance, surface treatment, and branding factors. The MIM technology ensures near full density of metal parts, as high as 99.5%. These enhanced factors are driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Core Objective of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market:

Every firm in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

  • Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metal-injection-molding-mim-market  

Key Industry Segmentation: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

Material

  • Stainless Steel

  • Low Alloy Steel

  • Carbon Steel

  • Soft Magnetic Alloy

  • Cobalt Alloy

  • Tool Steel

  • Tungsten Steel

  • Titanium

  • Controlled Expansion Alloys

  • High-Temperature Alloys

  • Carbonyl Iron Powder

  • Others

End Users

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Fiber Optic Connectors

  • Filter Components

  • Heat Sinks

  • Micro-Switches

  • Connectors

  • Others

  • Automotive

  • Electrical Systems

  • Fuel System

  • Interiors

  • Powertrain

  • Safety System

  • Others

  • Medical

  • Surgical Instruments

  • Orthopedic

  • Implants

  • Others

  • Aerospace

  • Fasteners

  • Screws

  • Seatbelt Components

  • Bushings

  • Rotors

  • Others

  • Firearms & Defense

  • Fire Suppression

  • Cam Block

  • Sensor Housings

Regional Analysis/Insights: Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market

The countries covered in the metal injection molding (MIM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing population and rising industrialization.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rapid economic development and rising demands from various end-user industries in the region.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By Material

  8. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By End User

  9. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market, By Region

  10. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM)Market: Company Landscape

  11. SWOT Analyses

  12. Company Profile

  13. Questionnaires

  14. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, Visit https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-metal-injection-molding-mim-market

Explore More Reports:-

  • Injection Molding Machine Market, By Product  (Plastic, Rubber, Metal, Ceramic, Others), Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid), Clamping Force (0–200 Ton-Force, 201–500 Ton-Force, Above 500 Ton-Force), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-injection-molding-machine-market

  • Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By Type (Polyether Ether Ketone, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polyethylene, Polyoxymethylene, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Poly-lactic Acid and Others), Application (Medical and Healthcare, Automotive, Telecom Fibre Optics, Micro Drive System and Control and Others), Product Type (Thermosets, Elastomers and Thermoplastics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polymer-microinjection-molding-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


