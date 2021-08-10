Metal Machining Market | Position of AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, and Colfax Corp. to remain dominant during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The metal machining market is poised to grow by USD 13.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Colfax Corp. (US), DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), FANUC Corp. (Japan), Messer Cutting Systems Inc. (US), Okuma Corp. (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (China), and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. (Germany).
The report on the metal machining market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increased investment in infrastructure as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The expansion of production facilities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The metal machining market covers the following areas:
Metal Machining Market Sizing
Metal Machining Market Forecast
Metal Machining Market Analysis
Discover industrial machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Companies Mentioned
AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
Atlas Copco AB
Colfax Corp.
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
FANUC Corp.
Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
Okuma Corp.
Sandvik AB
Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
Atlas Copco AB
Colfax Corp.
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
FANUC Corp.
Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
Okuma Corp.
Sandvik AB
Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
