Metal machining scrap equipment market size set to increase by USD 319.08 million: Evolving opportunities with Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal machining scrap equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,549.66 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal scrap in various application industries, the rising demand for housing projects globally, and the stringent government legislation to reduce environmental pollution. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment application (machine shops and foundries), type (baler press, shredders, shears, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Machine shops

Related Reports:

The scrap metal recycling market share is expected to increase to 340.73 million tons from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The metal machining market share is expected to increase to USD 13.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.24%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this metal machining scrap equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metal machining scrap equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal machining scrap equipment market vendors

Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market OverviewExhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

· 2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

· 3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

· 4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal machining scrap equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

· 5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

· 6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

· 7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Baler press - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Shears - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

· 8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

· 9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

· 10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

· 11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

· 12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Applied Recovery Systems Inc.

12.5 Caterpillar Inc.

12.6 CP Manufacturing Inc.

12.7 Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd.

12.8 Gensco Equipment Inc.

12.9 Iron Ax

12.10 Lefort

12.11 MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL

12.12 Metso Outotec Corp.

12.13 PRAB Inc.

12.14 Rapid Granulator

12.15 SP Industries Inc.

12.16 WEIMA America Inc.

12.17 Wiscon Envirotech Inc.

· 13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-machining-scrap-equipment-market-size-set-to-increase-by-usd-319-08-million-evolving-opportunities-with-advance-hydrau-tech-pvt-ltd-and-applied-recovery-systems-inc---technavio-301745127.html

SOURCE Technavio