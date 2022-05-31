U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the metals manufacturing market are Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, and TATA Steel Group. The global metal manufacturing market is expected to grow from $3,023.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282165/?utm_source=GNW
2 billion in 2021 to $3,425 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to grow to $4,542.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.

The main types of metal manufacturing are iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing, nonferrous metal production and processing, alumina and aluminium production and processing, foundries, and steel product manufacturing.Steel product manufacturing refers to the products rolled, formed, shaped, drawn, extruded, forged, cast, fabricated or processed, or processed by a combination of two or more or such operations, from steel made by the open heath, basic oxygen, electric furnace, Bessemer or other steel making process.

The metal types are aluminium, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cerium, chromium, cobalt, and other metal types. The various end-users involved are construction, manufacturing, and other end-users.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal manufacturing market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the metal manufacturing market.

The regions covered in the metals manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry.This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labour costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency.

Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending.According to a KPMG report, 42% of executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics.

Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

The countries covered in the metal manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282165/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


