Metal Molds Market for Plastic Injection Molding to Hit $6.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major metal molds market for plastic injection molding participants include Rodon Group, ERMO S.A., Enko AS, Bunty LLC, Michiana Global Mold, Inc., MSI Mold Builders Inc., Colonial Machine, Bericap GmbH & Co. KG, GENSINI S.R.L., and more.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The metal molds market for plastic injection molding valuation is predicted to cross USD 6.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The booming healthcare industry and increasing demand for automobiles as the chief drivers of the metal molds industry for plastic injection molding. In addition, an upsurge in efforts by the government towards infrastructural development has propelled the demand for metal molds for plastic injection molding in the construction industry.

The steel injection mold segment size is poised to reach USD 5 billion by 2032. The steel molds offer a balance of machinability, cost, and strength, which is speculated to fuel the demand for steel molds for plastic injection molding. Additionally, pre-alloyed or elementally blended stainless steel including austenitic, ferritic, and precipitation hardening grades is bolstering steel metal injection molding.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4904

The electric discharge machining segment is slated to observe 3.5% growth rate through 2032. The surging demand for lightweight automotive vehicles is anticipated to boost the utilization of electric discharge machining for manufacturing metal molds market for plastic injection molding and propel industry growth. Furthermore, limited contact between the tool and the workpiece in the process is encouraging the preference for electric discharge machining for plastic injection molding.


The deployment of metal molds for the formation of plastic injection molding in the construction industry is set to remain high from 2023 to 2032. The construction application segment is foreseen to garner more than USD 1 billion by 2032. The soaring production of windows and door parts, fasteners, heating, and air-conditioning components, anchors, and anchor and plumbing parts is projected to push product adoption. The segment growth is driven by positive efforts by the government to augment infrastructural development in emerging nations.

The Middle East & Africa metal molds market for plastic injection molding is estimated to depict around 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2030. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the growing demand for beauty products as a result of shifting trends in beauty standards. Moreover, changing consumer choices have pushed the growth of the construction industry in the MEA region, thereby propelling regional statistics.

The strategic landscape of the market is expected to witness a series of rigorous R&D initiatives and growth partnerships, coupled with the expansion of the portfolio by industry players to fuel their market position. Some of the key metal molds market for plastic injection molding players profiled in the report include The Rodon Group, ERMO S.A., Enko AS, Bunty LLC, Michiana Global Mold, Inc., MSI Mold Builders Inc., Colonial Machine, Bericap GmbH & Co. KG, GENSINI S.R.L., and more.

To cite an instance, in January 2021, Wayken Rapid Manufacturing Limited, a CNC molding specialist firm, announced to continue its efforts towards the improvement of WayKen custom machining due to the growing demand in low-volume production.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/4904?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Metal molds market for plastic injection molding market 360° synopsis, 2018 - 2032
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    Material trends
2.1.3    Manufacturing process trends
2.1.4    Application trends
2.1.5    Regional trends
Chapter 3   Metal Molds Market for Plastic Injection Molding Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3    Raw material analysis
3.4    Industry impact forces
3.4.1    Growth drivers
3.4.2    Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.5    Growth potential analysis, 2022
3.6    Innovation & sustainability
3.7    Regulatory landscape
3.8    Porter's analysis
3.9    Competitive landscape
3.10    Regional price trends
3.11    Cost structure analysis
3.12    PESTEL analysis
3.13    Covid-19 impact on Metal molds market for plastic injection molding, by application

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


