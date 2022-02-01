U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Metal Powder Market to top a valuation of US$ 32.7 Bn by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Study

·7 min read

- North America Held Nearly 30% of Global Metal Powder Demand in 2021

- Fact.MR's latest study on the global metal powder market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2022 to 2032. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of material type, production technology, application, end use industry and region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal powder market is expected to be worth US$ 17.6 billion in 2022, rising to US$ 32.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR Logo

The metal powder market has grown dramatically in recent years as a result of increased investments in powder manufacturing technologies to address performance and quality concerns. To capitalize on rising demand, manufacturers throughout the world are focusing on thoroughly evaluating innovative technologies and launching products in the target market.

Powdered metals are in high demand in the country's massive aerospace and defense industry. In 2020, the United States will contribute roughly $81 billion in aerospace exports. The United States is home to global aircraft industry titans such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3202

When it comes to military spending, the aerospace and defense industry in the United States meets the vast bulk of worldwide and domestic demand for arms and technology. Six of the top 12 aerospace and defense corporations are currently based in the United States.

Metal powder demand, particularly white metal powder, has always been strong in the United States, and is likely to continue to climb substantially in the future, thanks to the fast developing automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

Metal powder coating demand in China is expected to soar in the next years, thanks to rising construction expenditures and strong expansion in the automobile industry.

"Rising penetration of electric vehicles in the automotive industry has provided a positive outlook for metal powder suppliers" says a Fact.MR analyst

Attribute

Details

Metal Powder Market Size (2021A)

USD 16.7 Bn

Market Size Value Estimated (2022E)

USD 17.6 Bn

Market Forecast Value (2032F)

USD 32.7 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 6.3%

Key Takeaways:

  • Over the projected period, the value of additive manufacturing applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

  • Based on production technology, atomization and solid state reduction are predicted to expand 1.5X and 1.4X, respectively, creating an absolute $ potential of roughly US$ 7.8 billion and US$ 3.7 billion.

  • By application, powder metallurgy is expected to account for 51% of the market value share by the end of 2032.

  • By end-use industry, the automotive end-use industry is expected to account for 48.9% of total market value till 2032.

  • Due its numerous applications, medical end use is in high demand. By 2032, the medical end-use industry is expected to take 5.3% of the market share, representing a US$ 700 million absolute dollar opportunity.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rapid demand for sintered metal powder from the construction sector is expected to drive the overall metal powder demand.

  • Automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and construction industries are all contributing to the growth of the metal powder market.

For Critical Insights on Metal Powder Market, Request for Methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3202

Competitive Landscape

Key metal powder market players are expanding their existing AM portfolio capacity and focusing on acquisitions or collaborations with AM-specific powder-related companies in order to boost their market share. For example,

  • Carpenter Technology purchased three AM-specific companies in 2018: LPW Technology and CalRAM, as well as Puris LLC in 2017.

Manufacturers are also focusing on developing and supplying application-based products to preserve competitiveness and brand image.

  • Höganäs AB, a renowned maker of metal powder, provides high-quality powder metallurgical products.

  • LPW Technology Ltd is a prominent supplier of ultra-clean metal powder for additive manufacturing.

Key players in the Metal Powder Market include:

  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

  • ATI Powder Metals

  • Aubert & Duval

  • Australian metal powder Supplies Pty Ltd

  • Carpenter Powder Products

  • GKN Plc

  • Global metal powder

  • Heraeus

  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Hoganas AB

  • Industrial Metal Powder Pvt Ltd

  • LPW Technology Ltd

  • Makin metal powder

More Valuable Insights on Metal Powder Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the metal powder market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global metal powder market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Material Type:

  • By Production Technology:

  • By Application:

  • By End-use Industry:

  • By Region

Key Questions Covered in Metal Powder Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the metal powder market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for metal powder market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Metal powder market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Metal powder market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Iron Powder Market Insights - Vehicle production has increased significantly over the world, which is likely to fuel demand for iron powder over the projection period. In recent years, the additive manufacturing and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) processes have gained popularity in a number of end-use industries, resulting in increased demand for iron powder around the world.

High Purity Iron Powder Market Scope - Metallurgy, food & beverage, food packaging, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are just a few of the industries that use high purity iron powder. This is expected to propel the demand for high purity iron powder. High purity iron (HPI) powder is available in three grades: 99.9%, 99.99 percent, and 99.999 percent.

High Purity Aluminium Market TrendsHigh purity aluminium market is expected to grow at a positive rate. Demand growth over this time period can be estimated just by looking at the quantity demanded across industries such as semiconductors, aircraft, automotive, and others.

Titanium Alloys Market Scope - The Titanium Alloys market is expected to maintain its original trajectory in the post-COVID-19 period, thanks to rising end-use industries like as aerospace and defense, automobiles, and oil and gas processing.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-powder-market-to-top-a-valuation-of-us-32-7-bn-by-2032--latest-factmr-study-301472526.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

