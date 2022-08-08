Metal Sawing Machine Market to Record a CAGR of 4.29%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Sawing Machine Market by End-user (Automotive, General Machinery, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the metal sawing machine market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 770.42 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Sawing Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries

Market Challenge: The fall in commodity prices reduces demand for scrap

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the automotive segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The global automotive industry is undergoing constant changes in terms of the regulatory framework, technological advances, and customer requirements. Customers prefer vehicles with more efficient engines and advanced features, which is driving the adoption of new technologies. In addition, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have started launching different vehicle categories, such as compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and mid-size pickup trucks, to attract various segments of vehicle buyers. Moreover, government agencies are updating their emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards to reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles. Such factors will contribute to the automotive segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the metal sawing machine market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for automotive and consumer products and investments in industrial machinery from manufacturers in emerging economies. APAC is a major hub for manufacturing activities related to a wide range of industries, including key end-users of metal sawing machines. Various countries in APAC are focused on the indigenous development of advanced aircraft and sophisticated onboard systems to enhance their aerial defense capabilities. APAC is also anticipated to emerge as the leader in the consumer electronics and appliance industry, both in terms of production and consumption. This has encouraged companies to strengthen their presence in the region by opening new production units to cater to the ever-increasing demand.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accurate cutting Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Behringer Saws Inc.

Bekamak Band Saw Machines

BHA TRADERS

Carif Sawing Machines Srl

Cosen Saws International Inc.

Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd.

EVERISING MACHINE CO.

Fong Ho Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.

ITL Industries Ltd.

KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG

Maxmen Metal Sawing Co.

MEBA Metall Bandsagemaschinen GmbH

Mega machine Co. Ltd.

Multicut Machine Tools

PRECI CUT TOOLS STEELTECH AUTOMATIONS

Prosaw Ltd.

Zhejiang weilishi machine Co. Ltd.

Metal Sawing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 770.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accurate cutting Systems Pvt. Ltd., Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Behringer Saws Inc., Bekamak Band Saw Machines, BHA TRADERS, Carif Sawing Machines Srl, Cosen Saws International Inc., Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd., EVERISING MACHINE CO., Fong Ho Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Maxmen Metal Sawing Co., MEBA Metall Bandsagemaschinen GmbH, Mega machine Co. Ltd., Multicut Machine Tools, PRECI CUT TOOLS STEELTECH AUTOMATIONS, Prosaw Ltd., and Zhejiang weilishi machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

10.5 Bekamak Band Saw Machines

10.6 Cosen Saws International Inc.

10.7 Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd.

10.8 EVERISING MACHINE CO.

10.9 KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG

10.10 Mega machine Co. Ltd.

10.11 Multicut Machine Tools

10.12 Prosaw Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

